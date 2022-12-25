Australia Goes All-in on Green Hydrogen

The Sun Metals solar farm, completed in 2018, supplies electricity to a zinc refinery in Townsville, Qld., Australia. The AUS $200 million, 120-hectare plant can supply 124 megawatts under ideal conditions. The plant is now owned by Ark Energy, a subsidiary of Korea Zinc, which also owns the adjacent refinery. By the end of 2023, Ark Energy plans to commission a fleet of fuel-cell trucks powered by green hydrogen to haul zinc concentrates and ingots between the refinery and a nearby port.