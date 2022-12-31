The January 2023 issue of IEEE Spectrum is here!

Close bar
IEEE Spectrum
FOR THE TECHNOLOGY INSIDER

Topics

AerospaceArtificial IntelligenceBiomedicalComputingConsumer ElectronicsEnergyHistory of TechnologyRoboticsSemiconductorsSensorsTelecommunicationsTransportation

Sections

FeaturesNewsOpinionCareersDIYThe Big PictureEngineering Resources

More

Special ReportsCollectionsExplainersPodcastsVideosNewslettersTop Programming LanguagesRobots Guide

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe InstituteTI Archive

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe InstituteTI Archive

IEEE Spectrum

About UsContact UsReprints & PermissionsAdvertising

Follow IEEE Spectrum

Support IEEE Spectrum

IEEE Spectrum is the flagship publication of the IEEE — the world’s largest professional organization devoted to engineering and applied sciences. Our articles, podcasts, and infographics inform our readers about developments in technology, engineering, and science.
Join IEEE
Subscribe
JOIN IEEESIGN IN
Close

Access Thousands of Articles — Completely Free

Create an account and get exclusive content and features: Save articles, download collections, and talk to tech insiders — all free! For full access and benefits, join IEEE as a paying member.

AerospaceTopicMagazineTypeFeatureJanuary 2023

Top Tech 2023: A Special Report

These two dozen technical projects should make significant advances in the coming year

1 min read
And illustration of H2 with koalas on the left side
Edmon DeHaro

Each January, the editors of IEEE Spectrum offer up some predictions about technical developments we expect to be in the news over the coming year. You’ll find a couple dozen of those described in the following special report. Of course, the number of things we could have written about is far higher, so we had to be selective in picking which projects to feature. And we’re not ashamed to admit, gee-whiz appeal often shaped our choices.

For example, this year’s survey includes an odd pair of new aircraft that will be taking to the skies. One, whose design was inspired by the giant airships of years past, is longer than a football field; the other, a futuristic single-seat vertical-takeoff craft powered by electricity, is about the length of a small car.

While some of the other stories might not light up your imagination as much, they highlight important technical issues the world faces—like the challenges of shifting from fossil fuels to a hydrogen-based energy economy or the threat that new plutonium breeder reactors in China might accelerate the proliferation of nuclear weapons. So whether you prefer reading about topics that are heavy or light (even lighter than air), you should find something here to get you warmed up for 2023.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
technology predictionstechnology trendstype:cover
The Conversation (0)
A cake with a candle in the shape of a transistor symbol. A slice has been taken out of the cake, and a fork lies next to it.
SemiconductorsTopicTypeNews

Future Transistors, Plastic Processors, and 3D Chips

4 min read
A rectangular kitchen appliance with a metal housing, a glass door, and two dials on the righthand side.
History of TechnologyTopicMagazineArticleTypeConsumer ElectronicsJanuary 2023

Always Break Yolks: The Joy of Microwave Cooking

6 min read
A picture of a small industrial-looking humanoid robot with no head sitting on a yellow packing case
RoboticsTopicTypeNews

Video Friday: BRUCE

3 min read
The InstituteTopicTypeNews

Notice to Membership

The IEEE Board of Directors sanctions a member

1 min read
An illustration of overlapping blue word bubbles with IEEE on one.
iStockphoto
ieee newsieee board of directorsethicsieee code of ethicsieee ethics and member conduct committeeieee bylawsIEEE Newstype:ti

The IEEE Ethics and Member Conduct Committee (EMCC) received a complaint against Dr. Tao Li, a member in the grade of Fellow of the IEEE. Following an EMCC investigation, a hearing board appointed by the IEEE Board of Directors found cause that Dr. Li had violated Section II, Subsections 7 and 8 of the IEEE Code of Ethics. The IEEE Board of Directors sustained these findings and imposed the sanction of Expulsion from IEEE Membership on Dr. Li, in accordance with IEEE Bylaw I-110.5. The IEEE Board of Directors also determined that this notification to the IEEE membership should be made.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
AerospaceTopicTypeSponsored Article

FAST Labs’ Cutting-Edge R&D Gets Ideas to the Field Faster

BAE Systems’ FAST Labs engineers turn breakthrough innovations into real-life impact

1 min read
Woman uses her hands to operate control system next to man who observes other equipment.

FAST Labs is an R&D organization where research teams can invent and see their work come to life.

BAE Systems
innovationresearchBAE Systemsengineering careersengineering jobs

This is a sponsored article brought to you by BAE Systems.

No one sets out to put together half a puzzle. Similarly, researchers and engineers in the defense industry want to see the whole picture – seeing their innovations make it into the hands of warfighters and commercial customers.

That desire is fueling growth at BAE Systems’ FAST Labs research and development (R&D) organization.

Keep Reading ↓Show less
{"imageShortcodeIds":[]}

Trending Stories

The most-read stories on IEEE Spectrum right now
TelecommunicationsTopicMagazineTypeFeatureSpecial ReportsJanuary 2023

Your Cellphone Will Be a Satphone

4 min read
A 3D rendering of a large flat satellite orbiting the Earth, with the sun rising over the horizon behind it.
EnergyTopicMagazineTypeFeatureSpecial ReportsJanuary 2023Telecommunications

11 Intriguing Engineering Milestones to Look for in 2023

6 min read
An illustration of grouped icons.
EnergyTopicMagazineTypeFeatureSpecial ReportsJanuary 2023

Australia Goes All-in on Green Hydrogen

7 min read
An aerial photo shows a large solar-photovoltaic generating plant.
AerospaceTopicMagazineTypeFeatureSpecial ReportsJanuary 2023

Finally, an eVTOL You Can Buy (Soon)

9 min read
An unusual aircraft with two wings and eight propellers flies above a snow-covered plain.
The InstituteTopicTypeNews

Notice to Membership

1 min read
An illustration of overlapping blue word bubbles with IEEE on one.
RoboticsTopicTypeNews

Video Friday: BRUCE

3 min read
A picture of a small industrial-looking humanoid robot with no head sitting on a yellow packing case