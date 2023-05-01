The May 2023 issue of IEEE Spectrum is here!

Close bar
IEEE Spectrum
FOR THE TECHNOLOGY INSIDER

Topics

AerospaceArtificial IntelligenceBiomedicalComputingConsumer ElectronicsEnergyHistory of TechnologyRoboticsSemiconductorsSensorsTelecommunicationsTransportation

Sections

FeaturesNewsOpinionCareersDIYThe Big PictureEngineering Resources

More

Special ReportsCollectionsExplainersPodcastsVideosNewslettersTop Programming LanguagesRobots Guide

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe InstituteTI Archive

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe InstituteTI Archive

IEEE Spectrum

About UsContact UsReprints & PermissionsAdvertising

Follow IEEE Spectrum

Support IEEE Spectrum

IEEE Spectrum is the flagship publication of the IEEE — the world’s largest professional organization devoted to engineering and applied sciences. Our articles, podcasts, and infographics inform our readers about developments in technology, engineering, and science.
Join IEEE
Subscribe
JOIN IEEESIGN IN
Close

Special offer: Join IEEE now for 2023 and save 50%!

IEEE Members receive 12 print issues of IEEE Spectrum and enjoy PDF downloads, full access to our archive with thousands of in-depth articles, and other exclusive content and features. Join IEEE today for 2023 and save 50%!

The InstituteTopicTypeNews

IEEE Spectrum Wins 11 Editorial Awards

The publication was recognized for its articles on bionic eyes and transistors

2 min read
IEEE Spectrum editorial and art staff members proudly display their Neal Awards.

IEEE Spectrum editorial and art staff members proudly display their Neal Awards.

SIIA
IEEE Spectrumawardsbiomedicalbionicsdeiieee newsieee products servicespublicationssemiconductorstransistortype:ti

IEEE Spectrum garnered top honors at this year’s annual Jesse H. Neal Awards ceremony, held on 21 April. Known as the Pulitzer Prizes of business-to-business journalism, the Neal Awards recognize editorial excellence. The SIIA (Software and Information Industry Association) bestows the awards.

For the fourth year in a row, IEEE Spectrum was awarded the Best Range of Work by a Media Brand. The honor is given for overall editorial excellence.

IEEE Spectrum and its staff also received these awards:

Business editing and writing awards

IEEE Spectrum also won two awards and garnered an honorable mention from the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing. It was the first time the publication had vied for the awards. IEEE Spectrum competed against more than 190 news organizations including international, national, and regional outlets and specialized business publications.

“Every day, IEEE Spectrum’s editors bring our readers the most insightful technology journalism around, and year after year our efforts are recognized by our peers,” Goldstein says. “It’s gratifying to know that IEEE members and the organization as a whole support our work, and that we’re giving them the best information in context as they tackle the thorniest problems facing humanity.”

Strickland adds that she and her coauthor, Harris, are honored by the accolades for their investigative article about Second Sight, a bionic-vision company that left early adopters with obsolete gadgetry in their eyes and brains.

“Technology journalism can’t just be cheerleading for the newest innovations,” she says. “IEEE Spectrum’s readers are critical thinkers who want to understand how advanced technologies are changing our society. We can help by bringing them the stories that matter most.”

From Your Site Articles
IEEE Spectrumawardsbiomedicalbionicsdeiieee newsieee products servicespublicationssemiconductorstransistortype:ti
The Conversation (0)
Photo of a man and a woman in front of a pool outside.
CareersTopicMagazineTypeOpinionMay 2023

The Portrait Artist

3 min read
Dramatically lit close up photo of a robotic vacuum
RoboticsTopicNewsType

Neato Robotics, a Robotic Vacuum Pioneer, Shuts Down

3 min read
a box with a picture of a small teal car in front of a white backdrop, and a drone attached to the box's back
Consumer ElectronicsTopicTypeNews

New Drone Can Hitch a Ride on a Moving Car

3 min read