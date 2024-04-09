IEEE Spectrum
FOR THE TECHNOLOGY INSIDER

Topics

AerospaceArtificial IntelligenceBiomedicalClimate TechComputingConsumer ElectronicsEnergyHistory of TechnologyRoboticsSemiconductorsTelecommunicationsTransportation

Sections

FeaturesNewsOpinionCareersDIYEngineering Resources

More

NewslettersPodcastsSpecial ReportsCollectionsExplainersTop Programming LanguagesRobots Guide ↗IEEE Job Site ↗

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe InstituteThe Institute Archive

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe InstituteThe Institute Archive

IEEE Spectrum

About UsContact UsReprints & Permissions ↗Advertising ↗

Follow IEEE Spectrum

Support IEEE Spectrum

IEEE Spectrum is the flagship publication of the IEEE — the world’s largest professional organization devoted to engineering and applied sciences. Our articles, podcasts, and infographics inform our readers about developments in technology, engineering, and science.
Join IEEE
Subscribe
JOIN IEEESIGN IN
Close

Access Thousands of Articles — Completely Free

Create an account and get exclusive content and features: Save articles, download collections, and talk to tech insiders — all free! For full access and benefits, join IEEE as a paying member.

The InstituteCareersArticle

Enhance Your Tech and Business Skills During IEEE Education Week

Resources are available for students and tech professionals

3 min read

illustration of life-size stack of books with a laptop on top and people sitting on books with phones and laptops
iStock

No matter where professionals are in their tech career—whether just starting out or well established—it’s never a bad time for them to reassess their skills to ensure they are aligned with market needs.

As the professional home for engineers and technical professionals, IEEE offers a wealth of career-development resources. To showcase them, from 14 to 20 April the organization is holding its annual Education Week. The event highlights the array of educational opportunities, webinars, online courses, activities, and scholarships provided by IEEE’s organizational units, societies, and councils around the globe.

Individuals can participate in IEEE Education Week by exploring dozens of live and virtual events. Here are a few highlights:

Offers and discounts

The Education Week website lists special offers and discounts. The IEEE Learning Network, for example, is offering some of its most popular courses for US $10 each. They cover artificial intelligence standards, configuration management, the Internet of Things, smart cities, and more. You can use the code ILNIEW24 until 30 April.

Be sure to complete the IEEE Education Week quiz by noon EDT on 20 April for a chance to earn an IEEE Education Week 2024 digital badge, which can be displayed on social media.

To learn more about IEEE Education Week, watch this video or follow the event on Facebook or X.

From Your Site Articles
stemcareerscontinuing educationieee products and servicesprofessional developmenttype:ti
The Conversation (0)
A printed circuit board with many microchips, a very large gray microchip is at center against a yellow background
SemiconductorsArtificial IntelligenceNewsComputing

Intel’s Gaudi 3 Goes After Nvidia

3 min read
a blue wave twirling in the sea
EnergySemiconductorsNewsClimate TechClimate Change

Generator Redesign Tries to Catch a Good Wave

3 min read
AI speech bubbles over a background of code
ComputingArtificial IntelligenceNews

AI Coding Is Going From Copilot to Autopilot

3 min read