Enhance Your Tech and Business Skills During IEEE Education Week

No matter where professionals are in their tech career—whether just starting out or well established—it’s never a bad time for them to reassess their skills to ensure they are aligned with market needs.
As the professional home for engineers and technical professionals, IEEE offers a wealth of career-development resources. To showcase them, from 14 to 20 April the organization is holding its annual Education Week. The event highlights the array of educational opportunities, webinars, online courses, activities, and scholarships provided by IEEE’s organizational units, societies, and councils around the globe.
Individuals can participate in IEEE Education Week by exploring dozens of live and virtual events. Here are a few highlights:
- IEEE: Educating for the Future. Tom Coughlin, IEEE’s president and CEO, kicks off the week on 15 April with a keynote presentation at noon EDT. Coughlin’s priorities include retaining younger members, engaging industry, developing workforce programs, and focusing on the future of education.
- Investing in Your Future: The Importance of Continuing Education for Engineers. At 11 a.m. on 18 April, learn about the IEEE Professional Development Suite of specialized business and leadership training programs.
- Essential Business Skills for Engineers: Bridging the Gap Between Business and Engineering. Join IEEE and representatives from the Rutgers Business School to learn how engineers and technical professionals can grow their career through management training. This event—to be held at 10 a.m. on 16 April Singapore Standard Time and 10 p.m EDT on 17 April—is primarily for engineering professionals in the Asia Pacific region. Attendees will be introduced to the IEEE | Rutgers Online Mini-MBA Program for Engineers program.
- Add Value and Attendees to Your Events With IEEE Credentialing. Learn about the benefits of IEEE digital certificates and badges at noon EDT on 17 April. The session covers how to find events that offer professional development hours and continuing education units.
- IEEE–Eta Kappa Nu 2024 TechX.The honor society’s three-day virtual event, 17 to 19 April, addresses opportunities and challenges presented by new technology, along with Q&A sessions with experts. TechX includes a virtual job fair and networking events.
- What You Should Know About the IEEE Learning Network. At noon EDT on 16 April, learn how the platform can help you advance your career with eLearning courses on that cover emerging technologies.
- Best Practices for Service Learning From Past EPICS in IEEE Project Leaders. Leah Jamieson, the 2007 IEEE president, is set to lead a panel discussion on the IEEE Engineering Projects in Community Service program at 9:30 a.m. on 16 April. Jamieson, who helped found EPICS at Purdue University, and other project leaders will share their experiences.
- TryEngineering and Keysight: Inspiring the Engineers of Tomorrow. IEEE and Keysight Technologies, a manufacturer of electronics test and measurement equipment and software, recently partnered to develop lesson plans on electronics and the power of simulations. Learn more about the program at 10:30 a.m. on 17 April.
- Global Semiconductors: IEEE Resources and Communities for Those Working in the Semiconductor Industry.This session, at 1 p.m. on 18 April, can explain which IEEE groups offer educational materials for semiconductor engineers.
Offers and discounts
The Education Week website lists special offers and discounts. The IEEE Learning Network, for example, is offering some of its most popular courses for US $10 each. They cover artificial intelligence standards, configuration management, the Internet of Things, smart cities, and more. You can use the code ILNIEW24 until 30 April.
Be sure to complete the IEEE Education Week quiz by noon EDT on 20 April for a chance to earn an IEEE Education Week 2024 digital badge, which can be displayed on social media.
To learn more about IEEE Education Week, watch this video or follow the event on Facebook or X.