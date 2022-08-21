The Bionic-Hand Arms Race

Britt H. Young is a writer and geographer based in Berkeley, Calif. Her work explores tech’s entanglements in places as diverse as Silicon Valley and Addis Ababa and has appeared in n+1, Wired, Rest of World, Wirecutter, and The Drift. She is working on a book about what the prosthetics industry tells us about the future of bodies and disability and the limits of tech’s ability to solve all our problems.