The October 2022 issue of IEEE Spectrum is here!

Close bar
IEEE Spectrum
FOR THE TECHNOLOGY INSIDER

Topics

AerospaceArtificial IntelligenceBiomedicalComputingConsumer ElectronicsEnergyHistory of TechnologyRoboticsSemiconductorsSensorsTelecommunicationsTransportation

Sections

FeaturesNewsOpinionCareersDIYThe Big PictureEngineering Resources

More

Special ReportsCollectionsExplainersPodcastsVideosNewslettersTop Programming LanguagesRobots Guide

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe InstituteTI Archive

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe InstituteTI Archive

IEEE Spectrum

About UsContact UsReprints & PermissionsAdvertising

Follow IEEE Spectrum

Support IEEE Spectrum

IEEE Spectrum is the flagship publication of the IEEE — the world’s largest professional organization devoted to engineering and applied sciences. Our articles, podcasts, and infographics inform our readers about developments in technology, engineering, and science.
Join IEEE
Subscribe
JOIN IEEESIGN IN
Close

Access Thousands of Articles — Completely Free

Create an account and get exclusive content and features: Save articles, download collections, and talk to tech insiders — all free! For full access and benefits, join IEEE as a paying member.

TopicMagazineBiomedicalTypeOpinionOctober 2022

"Nothing About Us Without Us"

Assistive technologies are often designed without involving the people these technologies are supposed to help. That needs to change.

3 min read
A photo of two people holding signs outside. One is in a wheelchair.
Erik McGregor/LightRocket/Getty Images

Before we redesigned our website a couple of years ago, we took pains to have some users show us how they navigate our content or complete specific tasks like leaving a comment or listening to a podcast. We queried them about what they liked or didn’t like about how our content is presented. And we took onboard their experiences and designed a site and a magazine based on that feedback.

So when I read this month’s cover story by Britt Young about using a variety of high- and low-tech prosthetic hands, I was surprised to learn that much bionic-hand development is conducted without taking the lived experience of people who use artificial hands into account.

I shouldn’t have been. While user-centered design is a long-standing practice in Web development, it doesn’t seem to have expanded deep into other product-development practices. A quick search on the IEEE Xplore Digital Library tallied less than 2,000 papers (out of 5.7 million) on “user-centered design.” Five papers bubbled up when searching “user-centered design” and “prosthesis.”

Young, who is working on a book about the prosthetics industry, was in the first cohort of toddlers fitted with a myoelectric prosthetic hand, which users control by tensing and relaxing their muscles against sensors inside the device’s socket. Designed by people Young characterizes as “well-intentioned engineers,” these technologically dazzling hands try to recreate in all its complex glory what Aristotle called “the instrument of instruments.”

“It’s more important that we get to live the lives we want, with access to the tools we need, than it is to make us look like everyone else.”

While high-tech solutions appeal to engineers, Young makes the case that low-tech solutions like the split hook are often more effective for users. “Bionic hands seek to make disabled people ‘whole,’ to have us participate in a world that is culturally two-handed. But it’s more important that we get to live the lives we want, with access to the tools we need, than it is to make us look like everyone else.”

As Senior Editor Stephen Cass pointed out to me, one of the rallying cries of the disabled community is “nothing about us, without us.” It is a response to a long and often cruel history of able-bodied people making decisions for people with disabilities. Even the best intentions don’t make up for doing things for disabled people instead of with them, as we see in Young’s article.

Assistive and other technologies can indeed have huge positive impacts on the lives of people with disabilities. IEEE Spectrum has covered many of these developments over the decades, but generally speaking it has involved able-bodied journalists writing about assistive technology, often with the perspective of disabled people relegated to a quote or two, if it was included at all.

We are fortunate now to have the chance to break that pattern, thanks to a grant from the IEEE Foundation and the Jon C. Taenzer Memorial Fund. With the grant, Spectrum is launching a multiyear fellowship program for disabled writers. The goal is to develop writers with disabilities as technology journalists and provide practical support for their reporting. These writers will investigate not just assistive technologies, but also look at other technologies with ambitions for mass adoption through a disability lens. Will these technologies be built with inclusion in mind, or will disabled people be a literal afterthought? Our first step will be to involve people with disabilities in the design of the program, and we hope to begin publishing articles by fellows early next year.

This article appears in the October 2022 print issue.

From Your Site Articles
prostheticsbionic handprosthetic handproduct designuser-centered design
The Conversation (0)
close-up portrait of man wearing glasses and suspenders holding something between his fingers
An image of a robot made of a small sticks tied together with a tangle of colorful wires, batteries, actuators, and electronics
Purple toned close up of an object which has many squares on it, covered in green light.
Consumer ElectronicsTopicTypeFeature

Deep Learning Could Bring the Concert Experience Home

The century-old quest for truly realistic sound production is finally paying off

12 min read
Vertical
Image containing multiple aspects such as instruments and left and right open hands.
Stuart Bradford
Blue

Now that recorded sound has become ubiquitous, we hardly think about it. From our smartphones, smart speakers, TVs, radios, disc players, and car sound systems, it’s an enduring and enjoyable presence in our lives. In 2017, a survey by the polling firm Nielsen suggested that some 90 percent of the U.S. population listens to music regularly and that, on average, they do so 32 hours per week.

Behind this free-flowing pleasure are enormous industries applying technology to the long-standing goal of reproducing sound with the greatest possible realism. From Edison’s phonograph and the horn speakers of the 1880s, successive generations of engineers in pursuit of this ideal invented and exploited countless technologies: triode vacuum tubes, dynamic loudspeakers, magnetic phonograph cartridges, solid-state amplifier circuits in scores of different topologies, electrostatic speakers, optical discs, stereo, and surround sound. And over the past five decades, digital technologies, like audio compression and streaming, have transformed the music industry.

Keep Reading ↓Show less
{"imageShortcodeIds":[]}