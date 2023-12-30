The January 2024 issue of IEEE Spectrum is here!

Close bar
IEEE Spectrum
FOR THE TECHNOLOGY INSIDER

Topics

AerospaceArtificial IntelligenceBiomedicalClimate TechComputingConsumer ElectronicsEnergyHistory of TechnologyRoboticsSemiconductorsTelecommunicationsTransportation

Sections

FeaturesNewsOpinionCareersDIYEngineering Resources

More

NewslettersPodcastsSpecial ReportsCollectionsExplainersTop Programming LanguagesRobots Guide ↗IEEE Job Site ↗

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe InstituteThe Institute Archive

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe InstituteThe Institute Archive

IEEE Spectrum

About UsContact UsReprints & Permissions ↗Advertising ↗

Follow IEEE Spectrum

Support IEEE Spectrum

IEEE Spectrum is the flagship publication of the IEEE — the world’s largest professional organization devoted to engineering and applied sciences. Our articles, podcasts, and infographics inform our readers about developments in technology, engineering, and science.
Join IEEE
Subscribe
JOIN IEEESIGN IN
Close

Access Thousands of Articles — Completely Free

Create an account and get exclusive content and features: Save articles, download collections, and talk to tech insiders — all free! For full access and benefits, join IEEE as a paying member.

MagazineTypeFeatureSpecial ReportsJanuary 2024

2024 Will Be an Exciting Year in Tech

Deepfakes in elections, humanoid robots in the workforce, and other things to watch for in the year ahead

1 min read
An illustraton of the number "2024" made out of shapes.
Giacomo Bagnara

Buckle up! This is going to be a rollercoaster of a year in technology.

Seventy-eight countries are holding major elections this year, and they’re doing so in an environment where fake images have grown more realistic and more prevalent. But take heart—2024 is also the year you’ll start to encounter countermeasures to keep you grounded in reality.

This article is part of our special report Top Tech 2024.

To take your mind off those elections, you might head to the Paris Olympic Games. But while you’re watching the events, a network of AI-enhanced surveillance tech will be watching you. If that creeps you out, knowing that new privacy-enhancing chips mean that data need never be decrypted might cheer you up.

This year will also see multiple moonshots; one will even have a human crew. If you’re lucky, you might watch those missions on an advanced display built with a better kind of blue pixel. On its way to you, that display might even be handled by a humanoid warehouse robot.

There’s much more to 2024 inside this issue. We, the editors of IEEE Spectrum, hope you enjoy it.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
technology predictionstechnology trendstype:cover
The Conversation (0)
Photo of a box that says “The Clapper” and shows a pair of hands preparing to clap.
History of TechnologyTopicMagazineArticleTypeConsumer ElectronicsJanuary 2024

The Cheesy Charm of the Clapper

6 min read
Humanoid Robots Are Getting to Work
RoboticsTopicMagazineTypeFeatureSpecial ReportsHumanoid RobotsJanuary 2024

Humanoid Robots Are Getting to Work

7 min read
Collage of different consumer electronics
Consumer ElectronicsTopicTypeNews

The 8 Hot Consumer Electronics Stories of 2023

5 min read