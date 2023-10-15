IEEE Spectrum
The InstituteTopicTypeNews

Kathleen Kramer is 2024 IEEE President-Elect

Her top goal is to increase engagement with young professionals and students

2 min read
Kathleen Kramer is 2024 IEEE President-Elect
IEEE Senior Member Kathleen Kramer has been elected as the 2024 IEEE president-elect. She is set to begin serving as president on 1 January 2025.

Kramer, who was nominated by the IEEE Board of Directors, received 19,105 votes in the election. IEEE Life Fellow Roger U. Fujii received 14,525.

At press time, the results were unofficial until the IEEE Board of Directors accepts the IEEE Teller’s Committee report in November.

Kramer is a professor of electrical engineering at the University of San Diego, where she served as director of engineering from 2004 to 2013. As director she provided academic leadership over its engineering programs.

Kramer’s Goals as President-Elect

  1. Inspire and engage the next generation of IEEE members, especially women, young professionals, and students.
  2. Better advance technology by including the organization’s global and diverse members effectively and equitably in the process.
  3. Collaborate as a community on IEEE’s transformational public imperatives including community, education, history, humanitarian technologies, and policy.
  4. Improve the effectiveness and efficiency of IEEE while honoring its obligations to members.
  5. Empower the success of IEEE’s technical communities worldwide in sharing and fostering technical knowledge and enhancing members’ professional lives.

She was a member of the technical staff at several companies including Bell Communications Research, Hewlett-Packard, and Viasat.

Kramer is the past vice president of the IEEE Aerospace and Electronic Systems Society and is a distinguished lecturer for the society.

She has emphasized collaboration when serving in various high-level IEEE leadership roles such as IEEE secretary, director of IEEE Region 6, and chair of governance and of the IEEE ad hoc committee on innovating funding models. In these positions she contributed to advancing IEEE’s mission across a wide spectrum of activities and technical communities.

Kramer earned bachelor’s degrees in electrical engineering and physics from Loyola Marymount University, in Los Angeles. She earned master’s and doctoral degrees in EE from Caltech.

To find out who was chosen as IEEE-USA president-elect, IEEE Technical Activities vice president-elect, IEEE Standards Association president-elect, and more, read the full annual election results.

