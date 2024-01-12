Meet the Candidates Running for 2025 IEEE President-Elect

The IEEE Board of Directors has nominated IEEE Fellows Mary Ellen Randall, John Verboncoeur, and S.K. Ramesh as candidates for 2025 IEEE president-elect.
The winner of this year’s election will serve as IEEE president in 2026. For more information about the election, president-elect candidates, and petition process, visit the IEEE election website.
IEEE Fellow Mary Ellen Randall
Nominated by the IEEE Board of Directors
Randall founded Ascot Technologies in 2000 in Cary, N.C. Ascot develops enterprise applications using mobile data delivery technologies. She serves as the award-winning company’s CEO.
Before launching Ascot, she worked for IBM, where she held several technical and managerial positions in hardware and software development, digital video chips, and test design automation. She routinely managed international projects.
Randall has served as IEEE treasurer, director of IEEE Region 3, chair of IEEE Women in Engineering, and vice president of IEEE Member and Geographic Activities.
In 2016 she created the IEEE MOVE (Mobile Outreach VEhicle) program to assist with disaster relief efforts and for science, technology, engineering, and math educational purposes.
The IEEE Eta Kappa Nu honor society member has received several honors including the 2020 IEEE Haraden Pratt Award, which recognizes outstanding volunteer service to IEEE.
She was named a top businesswoman in North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park area, and she made the 2003 Business Leader Impact 100 list.
IEEE Fellow John Verboncoeur
Nominated by the IEEE Board of Directors
Verboncoeur is senior associate dean for research and graduate studies at Michigan State University’s engineering college, in East Lansing.
In 2001 he founded the computational engineering science program at the University of California, Berkeley, and he served as its chair until 2010.
In 2011 he joined Michigan State as a professor of electrical and computer engineering. He helped found the university’s computational mathematics, science, and engineering department.
His areas of interest are theoretical and computational plasma physics, with more than 500 publications.
He is on the boards of Physics of Plasmas and the American Center for Mobility, and he’s on the U.S. Department of Energy’s fusion energy science advisory committee.
Verboncoeur has led startups that have developed a digital health system and the hardware and software used in the U.S. Postal Service’s mail-forwarding system as well as one of the Big Three consumer credit reporting agencies.
He received a Ph.D. in 1992 in nuclear engineering from Cal Berkeley.
IEEE Fellow S.K. Ramesh
Nominated by the IEEE Board of Directors
Ramesh is a professor of electrical and computer engineering at California State University Northridge’s college of engineering and computer science, where he served as dean from 2006 to 2017.
An IEEE volunteer for 41 years, he has served on the IEEE Board of Directors, the Publication Services and Products Board, and the Fellows Committee. He has held several leadership positions including vice president of IEEE Educational Activities, president of the IEEE Eta Kappa Nu honor society, and chair of the IEEE Hearing Board.
As the 2016–2017 vice president of IEEE Educational Activities, he championed several successful programs including the IEEE Learning Network and the IEEE TryEngineering Summer Institute.
Ramesh served as the 2022–2023 president of ABET, the global accrediting organization for academic programs in applied science, computing, engineering, and technology.
He received his bachelor’s degree in electronics and communication engineering from the University of Madras in India. He earned his master’s degree in EE and Ph.D. in molecular science from Southern Illinois University, in Carbondale.
