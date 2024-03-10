Countdown to the 2024 IEEE Annual Election

On 1 May the IEEE Board of Directors is scheduled to announce the candidates to be placed on this year’s ballot for the annual election of officers—which begins on 15 August.
The ballot includes IEEE president-elect candidates and other officer positions up for election.
The Board of Directors has nominated IEEE Fellows S. K. Ramesh, Mary Ellen Randall, and John P. Verboncoeur as candidates for 2025 IEEE president-elect. Visit the IEEE elections page to learn about the candidates.
The ballot includes nominees for delegate-elect/director-elect openings submitted by division and region nominating committees, IEEE Technical Activities vice president-elect, IEEE-USA president-elect, and IEEE Standards Association board of governors members-at-large.
IEEE members who want to run for an office but who have not been nominated need to submit their petition intention to the IEEE Board of Directors by 15 April. Petitions should be sent to the IEEE Corporate Governance staff: elections@ieee.org.
Those elected take office on 1 January 2025.
To ensure voting eligibility, members are encouraged to review and update their contact information and communication preferences by 30 June.
In support of IEEE’s global sustainability initiatives, electronic voting is encouraged.
For more information about the offices up for election, the process of getting on the ballot, and deadlines, visit the IEEE elections page or write to elections@ieee.org.