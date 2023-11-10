Notice to Membership

The IEEE Ethics and Member Conduct Committee (EMCC) received a complaint against Dr. Peng Zhang, a member in the grade of Senior Member of the IEEE. A hearing board appointed by the IEEE Board of Directors found Cause that Dr. Zhang violated Section II, Subsection 8 of the IEEE Code of Ethics. The IEEE Board of Directors sustained these findings and imposed the sanction of a five-year suspension from IEEE membership on Dr. Zhang, in accordance with IEEE Bylaw I-110.5. The IEEE Board of Directors also determined that this notification to the IEEE membership should be made. For identification purposes only, Dr. Zhang has past affiliations with a university in the state of Connecticut and, as of the date of this notice, current affiliation with a university in the state of New York.
