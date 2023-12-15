IEEE Spectrum
The InstituteTopicTypeNews

Notice to Membership

The IEEE Board of Directors sanctions a member

1 min read
An illustration of overlapping blue word bubbles with IEEE on one.
istockphoto
ieee member newstype:ti

The IEEE Ethics and Member Conduct Committee (EMCC) received a complaint against Zhiqian Bo, an IEEE Senior Member. For purposes of identification only, Zhiqian Bo is a former Chair of the IEEE Power and Energy Society China Chapter Council whose term as Chair ended in 2020. Following an EMCC investigation, a Hearing Board appointed by the IEEE Board of Directors found that Zhiqian Bo violated Section 5 of the IEEE Code of Conduct and Section 1 of the IEEE Code of Ethics. The IEEE Board of Directors sustained these findings and imposed the sanction of Expulsion from IEEE Membership for Zhiqian Bo, in accordance with IEEE Bylaw I-110.5. The IEEE Board of Directors also determined that this notification to the IEEE Membership should be made. The IEEE Board of Directors decision is final for this case.

The Conversation (0)
