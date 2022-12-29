IEEE Spectrum
Notice to Membership

Notice to Membership

The IEEE Board of Directors sanctions a member

1 min read
An illustration of overlapping blue word bubbles with IEEE on one.
iStockphoto
ieee newsieee board of directorsethicsieee code of ethicsieee ethics and member conduct committeeieee bylawsIEEE Newstype:ti

The IEEE Ethics and Member Conduct Committee (EMCC) received a complaint against Dr. Tao Li, a member in the grade of Fellow of the IEEE. Following an EMCC investigation, a hearing board appointed by the IEEE Board of Directors found cause that Dr. Li had violated Section II, Subsections 7 and 8 of the IEEE Code of Ethics. The IEEE Board of Directors sustained these findings and imposed the sanction of Expulsion from IEEE Membership on Dr. Li, in accordance with IEEE Bylaw I-110.5. The IEEE Board of Directors also determined that this notification to the IEEE membership should be made.


The Conversation (0)
