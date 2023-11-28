IEEE Spectrum
The InstituteTopicTypeNews

It’s Time to Nominate a Coworker for an IEEE Top-Level Award

Submissions open on 1 December

3 min read
A group of gold IEEE Medals on black background.
IEEE Awards Program
ieee awardsieee medal of honorieee medalscall for nominationsieee newstype:ti

Each year, IEEE pays tribute to technical professionals whose outstanding contributions have made a lasting impact on technology and the engineering profession for humanity. The IEEE Awards program seeks nominations annually for IEEE’s top awards—Medals and Recognitions—that are given on behalf of the IEEE Board of Directors.

You don’t have to be an IEEE member to receive, nominate, or endorse someone for an award.

Nominations for 2025 Medals and Recognitions will be open from 1 December to 15 June 2024. All nominations must be submitted through the IEEE Awards online portal set up for Medals and Recognitions.

These awards are presented at the annual IEEE Honors Ceremony. The 2024 IEEE Vision, Innovation, and Challenges Summit and Honors Ceremony will be held on 3 May at the Encore Boston Harbor. Planning for the upcoming event is currently underway, and more information will be announced in the coming months.

The IEEE Awards Board has an ongoing initiative to increase diversity among the selection committees and candidates, including their technical discipline, geography, and gender. You can help by nominating a colleague for one of the following awards.

IEEE Medal of Honor

For an exceptional contribution or an extraordinary career in the IEEE fields of interest.

SPONSOR:IEEE Foundation

IEEE Frances E. Allen Medal

For innovative work in computing leading to lasting impact on other aspects of engineering, science, technology, or society.

SPONSOR:IBM

IEEE Alexander Graham Bell Medal

For exceptional contributions to communications and networking sciences and engineering.

SPONSOR:Nokia Bell Labs

IEEE Jagadish Chandra Bose Medal in Wireless Communications

For contributions to wireless communications technologies with a global impact.

SPONSOR: Dr. Mani Lal Bhaumik

IEEE Mildred Dresselhaus Medal

For outstanding technical contributions in science and engineering of great impact to IEEE fields of interest.

SPONSOR:Google, LLC

IEEE Edison Medal

For a career of meritorious achievement in electrical science, electrical engineering, or the electrical arts.

SPONSOR:Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

IEEE Medal for Environmental and Safety Technologies

For outstanding accomplishments in the application of technology in the fields of interest of IEEE that improve the environment and/or public safety.

SPONSOR: Toyota Motor Corporation

IEEE Founders Medal

For outstanding contributions in the leadership, planning, and administration of affairs of great value to the electrical and electronics engineering profession.

SPONSOR:Lockheed Martin Corporation

IEEE Richard W. Hamming Medal

For exceptional contributions to information sciences, systems, and technology.

SPONSOR:Qualcomm, Inc.

IEEE Medal for Innovations in Healthcare Technology

For exceptional contributions to technologies and applications benefitting healthcare, medicine, and the health sciences.

SPONSOR:IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society

IEEE Nick Holonyak, Jr. Medal for Semiconductor Optoelectronic

For outstanding contributions to semiconductor optoelectronic devices and systems including high-efficiency semiconductor devices and electronics.

SPONSOR: Friends of Nick Holonyak, Jr.

IEEE Jack S. Kilby Signal Processing Medal

For outstanding achievements in signal processing.

SPONSOR:Apple

IEEE/RSE James Clerk Maxwell Medal

For groundbreaking contributions that have had an exceptional impact on the development of electronics and electrical engineering or related fields.

SPONSOR:ARM, Ltd.

IEEE James H. Mulligan, Jr. Education Medal

For a career of outstanding contributions to education in the fields of interest of IEEE.

SPONSORS:MathWorks and theIEEE Life Members Fund

IEEE Jun-ichi Nishizawa Medal

For outstanding contributions to material and device science and technology, including practical application.

SPONSOR: The Jun-ichi Nishizawa Medal Fund

IEEE Robert N. Noyce Medal

For exceptional contributions to the microelectronics industry.

SPONSOR:Intel Corporation

IEEE Dennis J. Picard Medal for Radar Technologies and Applications

For outstanding accomplishments in advancing the fields of radar technologies and their applications.

SPONSOR:Raytheon Technologies

IEEE Medal in Power Engineering

For outstanding contributions to the technology associated with the generation, transmission, distribution, application, and utilization of electric power for the betterment of society.

SPONSORS: IEEE Industry Applications,IEEE Industrial Electronics,IEEE Power Electronics, andIEEE Power & Energysocieties

IEEE Simon Ramo Medal

For exceptional achievement in systems engineering and systems science.

SPONSOR:Northrop Grumman Corporation

IEEE John von Neumann Medal

For outstanding achievements in computer-related science and technology.

SPONSOR:IBM

IEEE RECOGNITIONS

IEEE Corporate Innovation Award

For an outstanding innovation by an organization in an IEEE field of interest.

SPONSOR:IEEE

IEEE Honorary Membership

For an individual who has rendered meritorious service to humanity in IEEE’s designated fields of interest and is not a member of IEEE.

SPONSOR:IEEE

IEEE Theodore W. Hissey Outstanding Young Professional Award

For contributions to the technical community and IEEE fields of interest.

SPONSORS:IEEE Young Professionals,IEEE Photonics, andIEEE Power & Energysocieties

IEEE SERVICE AWARDS

IEEE Richard M. Emberson Award

For distinguished service advancing the technical objectives of IEEE.

SPONSOR:IEEE Technical Activities Board

IEEE Haraden Pratt Award

For outstanding volunteer service to IEEE.

SPONSOR:IEEE Foundation

If you have questions, email awards@ieee.org or call +1 732 562 3844.
