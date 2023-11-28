It’s Time to Nominate a Coworker for an IEEE Top-Level Award

Each year, IEEE pays tribute to technical professionals whose outstanding contributions have made a lasting impact on technology and the engineering profession for humanity. The IEEE Awards program seeks nominations annually for IEEE’s top awards—Medals and Recognitions—that are given on behalf of the IEEE Board of Directors.
You don’t have to be an IEEE member to receive, nominate, or endorse someone for an award.
Nominations for 2025 Medals and Recognitions will be open from 1 December to 15 June 2024. All nominations must be submitted through the IEEE Awards online portal set up for Medals and Recognitions.
These awards are presented at the annual IEEE Honors Ceremony. The 2024 IEEE Vision, Innovation, and Challenges Summit and Honors Ceremony will be held on 3 May at the Encore Boston Harbor. Planning for the upcoming event is currently underway, and more information will be announced in the coming months.
The IEEE Awards Board has an ongoing initiative to increase diversity among the selection committees and candidates, including their technical discipline, geography, and gender. You can help by nominating a colleague for one of the following awards.
IEEE Medal of Honor
For an exceptional contribution or an extraordinary career in the IEEE fields of interest.
SPONSOR:IEEE Foundation
IEEE Frances E. Allen Medal
For innovative work in computing leading to lasting impact on other aspects of engineering, science, technology, or society.
SPONSOR:IBM
IEEE Alexander Graham Bell Medal
For exceptional contributions to communications and networking sciences and engineering.
SPONSOR:Nokia Bell Labs
IEEE Jagadish Chandra Bose Medal in Wireless Communications
For contributions to wireless communications technologies with a global impact.
SPONSOR: Dr. Mani Lal Bhaumik
IEEE Mildred Dresselhaus Medal
For outstanding technical contributions in science and engineering of great impact to IEEE fields of interest.
SPONSOR:Google, LLC
IEEE Edison Medal
For a career of meritorious achievement in electrical science, electrical engineering, or the electrical arts.
SPONSOR:Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
IEEE Medal for Environmental and Safety Technologies
For outstanding accomplishments in the application of technology in the fields of interest of IEEE that improve the environment and/or public safety.
SPONSOR: Toyota Motor Corporation
IEEE Founders Medal
For outstanding contributions in the leadership, planning, and administration of affairs of great value to the electrical and electronics engineering profession.
SPONSOR:Lockheed Martin Corporation
IEEE Richard W. Hamming Medal
For exceptional contributions to information sciences, systems, and technology.
SPONSOR:Qualcomm, Inc.
IEEE Medal for Innovations in Healthcare Technology
For exceptional contributions to technologies and applications benefitting healthcare, medicine, and the health sciences.
SPONSOR:IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society
IEEE Nick Holonyak, Jr. Medal for Semiconductor Optoelectronic
For outstanding contributions to semiconductor optoelectronic devices and systems including high-efficiency semiconductor devices and electronics.
SPONSOR: Friends of Nick Holonyak, Jr.
IEEE Jack S. Kilby Signal Processing Medal
For outstanding achievements in signal processing.
SPONSOR:Apple
IEEE/RSE James Clerk Maxwell Medal
For groundbreaking contributions that have had an exceptional impact on the development of electronics and electrical engineering or related fields.
SPONSOR:ARM, Ltd.
IEEE James H. Mulligan, Jr. Education Medal
For a career of outstanding contributions to education in the fields of interest of IEEE.
SPONSORS:MathWorks and theIEEE Life Members Fund
IEEE Jun-ichi Nishizawa Medal
For outstanding contributions to material and device science and technology, including practical application.
SPONSOR: The Jun-ichi Nishizawa Medal Fund
IEEE Robert N. Noyce Medal
For exceptional contributions to the microelectronics industry.
SPONSOR:Intel Corporation
IEEE Dennis J. Picard Medal for Radar Technologies and Applications
For outstanding accomplishments in advancing the fields of radar technologies and their applications.
SPONSOR:Raytheon Technologies
IEEE Medal in Power Engineering
For outstanding contributions to the technology associated with the generation, transmission, distribution, application, and utilization of electric power for the betterment of society.
SPONSORS: IEEE Industry Applications,IEEE Industrial Electronics,IEEE Power Electronics, andIEEE Power & Energysocieties
IEEE Simon Ramo Medal
For exceptional achievement in systems engineering and systems science.
SPONSOR:Northrop Grumman Corporation
IEEE John von Neumann Medal
For outstanding achievements in computer-related science and technology.
SPONSOR:IBM
IEEE RECOGNITIONS
IEEE Corporate Innovation Award
For an outstanding innovation by an organization in an IEEE field of interest.
SPONSOR:IEEE
IEEE Honorary Membership
For an individual who has rendered meritorious service to humanity in IEEE’s designated fields of interest and is not a member of IEEE.
SPONSOR:IEEE
IEEE Theodore W. Hissey Outstanding Young Professional Award
For contributions to the technical community and IEEE fields of interest.
SPONSORS:IEEE Young Professionals,IEEE Photonics, andIEEE Power & Energysocieties
IEEE SERVICE AWARDS
IEEE Richard M. Emberson Award
For distinguished service advancing the technical objectives of IEEE.
SPONSOR:IEEE Technical Activities Board
IEEE Haraden Pratt Award
For outstanding volunteer service to IEEE.
SPONSOR:IEEE FoundationIf you have questions, email awards@ieee.org or call +1 732 562 3844.
Tanya Steinhauser is the senior digital marketing and communications specialist for IEEE Awards Activities.