IEEE Honors Iconic Engineers

Meet the recipients of the 2023 IEEE Medals and Recognitions. The awards are presented on behalf of the IEEE Board of Directors.
Sponsor:IEEE Foundation
Reston, Va.
“For co-creating the Internet architecture and providing sustained leadership in its phenomenal growth in becoming society’s critical infrastructure.”
Sponsor:IBM
Houston
“For foundational probabilistic algorithms and randomized search methods that have broad impact in robotic motion planning and computational biology.”
IEEE ALEXANDER GRAHAM BELL MEDAL
Sponsor:Nokia Bell Labs
Corecipients:
MED-EL Elektromedizinische Geräte GmbH
Innsbruck, Tyrol, Austria
“For the research, development, and realization of multi-channel microelectronic cochlear implants.”
Sponsor: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
“For pioneering contributions to the development of silicon carbide material and its applications to electronic power devices.”
IEEE MEDAL FOR ENVIRONMENTAL AND SAFETY TECHNOLOGIES
Sponsor:Toyota Motor Corp.
Corecipients:
Redhill, Surrey, England
Infineon Technologies Austria AG
Villach, Austria
Matsumoto, Japan
“For contributions to the concept and realization of superjunction power devices that significantly improve power efficiency.”
Sponsor: IEEE Richard and Mary Jo Stanley Memorial Fund of the IEEE Foundation
“For leadership in research and commercialization of autonomous robotics, including mobile, humanoid, service, and manufacturing robots.”
“For contributions to the theory and practice of error correcting codes and optical communications.”
IEEE MEDAL FOR INNOVATIONS IN HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGY
Sponsor:IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society
Houston
“For contributions to optical solutions for cancer detection and leadership in establishing the field of global health engineering.”
IEEE JACK S. KILBY SIGNAL PROCESSING MEDAL
Sponsor:Apple
“For contributions to theory and practice of statistical, graph, and distributed signal processing.”
IEEE/RSE JAMES CLERK MAXWELL MEDAL
Sponsor:Arm
University of California, Los Angeles
“For contributions to heterojunction device technology and CMOS System-on-Chip realizations with unprecedented reconfigurability and bandwidth.”
IEEE JAMES H. MULLIGAN, JR. EDUCATION MEDAL
Sponsor:MathWorks, Pearson, Lockheed Martin Corp.,and theIEEE Life Members Fund
National Instruments, retired
Austin, Texas
“For the development of LabVIEW and establishing worldwide programs to enhance hands-on learning in laboratories and classrooms.”
IEEE MILDRED DRESSELHAUS MEDAL
Sponsor:Google, LLC
West Lafayette, Ind.
“For contributions to remote sensing technology and leadership in its application for the benefit of humanity.”
Sponsor: The Jun-ichi Nishizawa Medal Fund
“For contributions to epitaxial growth and nanofabrication of materials and heterojunction devices.”
Sponsor:Intel Corp.
Heverlee, Belgium
“For leadership in creating a worldwide research ecosystem in nano-electronics technology with applications ranging from high-performance computing to health.”
IEEE DENNIS J. PICARD MEDAL FOR RADAR TECHNOLOGIES AND APPLICATIONS
Sponsor:Raytheon Technologies
Microwaves and Radar Institute
Oberpfaffenhofen, Bavaria, Germany
“For leadership and innovative concepts in the design, deployment, and utilization of airborne and space-based radar systems.”
IEEE MEDAL IN POWER ENGINEERING
Sponsors: The IEEEIndustry Applications,Industrial Electronics,Power Electronics, andPower & Energysocieties
École de Technologie Supérieure
Montréal
“For contributions to power electronics converters for power quality and industrial applications.”
Sponsor:Northrop Grumman Corp.
University of Southern California, Los Angeles
“For pioneering contributions to model-based systems engineering, education, and industrial impact using interdisciplinary approaches.”
Sponsor:IBM
Cambridge, Mass.
“For fundamental contributions to algorithm design and their application to content delivery networks.”
IEEE CORPORATE INNOVATION AWARD
Sponsor:IEEE
Kariya, Aichi, Japan
“For the innovation of QR (Quick Response) code and their widespread use across the globe.”
IEEE RICHARD M. EMBERSON AWARD
Sponsor:IEEE Technical Activities Board
San Diego
“For sustained contributions to and impactful leadership in the IEEE Technical Activities publication enterprise.”
Sponsor:IEEE Foundation
Croatia
“For inspired vision and steadfast leadership in improving global IEEE influence, member engagement, and governance.”
Sponsor:IEEE
Ontario, Canada
“For contributions to the demonstration of chirped pulse amplification, a method to increase output power in ultrashort pulse solid-state lasers.”
IEEE THEODORE W. HISSEY OUTSTANDING YOUNG PROFESSIONAL AWARD
Sponsor: TheIEEE Young Professionals Committee, theIEEE Photonics Society, theIEEE Power & Energy Society
Dublin
“For contributions in telecommunications research and innovation, leading to global commercialization, while inspiring tomorrow’s young technology leaders through STEM volunteering work.”
For additional information on the recipients and the awards process, please visit the IEEE Awards website.
Tanya Steinhauser is the senior digital marketing and communications specialist for IEEE Awards Activities.