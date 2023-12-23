IEEE Celebrates Engineering Brilliance

Meet the 2024 IEEE Medal and Recognition recipients. The awards are presented on behalf of the IEEE Board of Directors.
Sponsor:IEEE Foundation
ROBERT E. KAHN
Corporation for National Research Initiatives
Reston, Va.
“For pioneering technical and leadership contributions in packet communication technologies and foundations of the Internet.”
Sponsor:IBM
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
“For pioneering work in vector and parallel computer architecture, software, and compilers that enables many performance-sensitive applications.”
IEEE ALEXANDER GRAHAM BELL MEDAL
Sponsor:Nokia Bell Labs
“For contributions to Internet wide-area routing and software-defined networking.”
Sponsor:Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
VINCENT W.S. CHAN
“For pioneering technical contributions and leadership in the fields of space and terrestrial optical communications and networks.”
IEEE MEDAL FOR ENVIRONMENTAL AND SAFETY TECHNOLOGIES
Sponsor:Toyota Motor Corp.
“For contributions to sensing of the environment using wireless communication networks.”
Sponsor:Lockheed Martin Corp.
University of California, Berkeley
“For leadership in the advancement and commercialization of nanometer semiconductor technologies and the promotion of microelectronics workforce development.”
Sponsor:Qualcomm, Inc.
College Park
“For contributions to the theory of error-correcting codes and their applications in distributed storage, non-volatile memory, and digital fingerprinting.”
IEEE NICK HOLONYAK, JR. MEDAL FOR SEMICONDUCTOR OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGIES
Sponsor: Friends of Nick Holonyak, Jr.
Co-Recipients:
University of California, Berkeley
“For pioneering contributions to vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) and VCSEL-based photonics for optical communications and sensing.”
IEEE MEDAL FOR INNOVATIONS IN HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGY
Sponsor:IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society
Co-Recipients:
Australia
Durham, N.C.
“For contributions to the development of the modern cochlear implant.”
IEEE JACK S. KILBY SIGNAL PROCESSING MEDAL
Sponsor:Apple
Caltech
“For contributions to theory and practice of statistical, graph, and distributed signal processing.”
IEEE/RSE JAMES CLERK MAXWELL MEDAL
Sponsor:ARM, Ltd.
University of California, Berkeley
“For spearheading high-speed semiconductor lasers and RF-over-Fiber Systems, enabling today’s wireline and wireless broadband access.”
IEEE JAMES H. MULLIGAN, JR. EDUCATION MEDAL
Sponsor:IEEE Life Members Fund andMathWorks
“For educating, mentoring, and inspiring generations of students, and for authoring pioneering textbooks in advanced digital communications.”
IEEE MILDRED DRESSELHAUS MEDAL
Sponsor:Google
University of California, Berkeley
“For foundational work in the design and verification of cyber-physical systems with applications to safety in autonomous systems.”
Sponsor: The Jun-ichi Nishizawa Medal Fund
University of California, Santa Barbara
“For contributions to photonic integrated circuit technologies.”
Sponsor:Intel Corp.
MediaTek
Hsinchu, Taiwan
“For vision and leadership in the global semiconductor industry, democratizing technology access for billions of people.”
IEEE DENNIS J. PICARD MEDAL FOR RADAR TECHNOLOGIES AND APPLICATIONS
Sponsor:Raytheon Technologies
Arlington, Va.
“For leadership and innovative concepts in the design, deployment, and utilization of airborne and space-based radar systems.”
IEEE MEDAL IN POWER ENGINEERING
Sponsors: The IEEEIndustry Applications,Industrial Electronics,Power Electronics, andPower & Energysocieties
“For contributions to advanced power conversion technologies for modern electric power grids.”
Sponsor:Northrop Grumman Corp.
Charlottesville
“For contributions to the theory of real-time and resource-constrained, distributed systems and the practice of cyber-physical and health systems.”
Sponsor:IBM
“For advances in computational representation and analysis of natural language.”
IEEE CORPORATE INNOVATION AWARD
Sponsor:IEEE
Austin, Texas
“For leadership in development and deployment of chiplet architecture designs for high-performance and adaptive computing.”
IEEE RICHARD M. EMBERSON AWARD
Sponsor:IEEE Technical Activities Board
Self-employed
Glenwood, New South Wales, Australia
“For sustained contributions and leadership of multiple IEEE Societies and Technical Communities, and IEEE Conferences.”
Sponsor:IEEE Foundation
Glasgow
“For sustained leadership and outstanding contributions to the IEEE in education, technical activities, awards, and global connections.”
Sponsor:IEEE
SK Hynix, retired
Seoul
“For contributions to expand the influence of technology and to improve the ecosystem of the global semiconductor industry.”
IEEE THEODORE W. HISSEY OUTSTANDING YOUNG PROFESSIONAL AWARD
Sponsor: TheIEEE Photonics andIEEE Power & Energy societies, andIEEE Young Professionals
Istanbul
“For leadership and inspiration of young professionals with significant contributions in the technical fields of photovoltaics and sustainable energy storage.”For additional information on the recipients and the awards process, please visit the IEEE Awards website.
Tanya Steinhauser is the senior digital marketing and communications specialist for IEEE Awards Activities.