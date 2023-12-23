IEEE Spectrum
The InstituteTopicTypeNews

IEEE Celebrates Engineering Brilliance

‘Father of the Internet’ Bob Kahn receives the Medal of Honor

3 min read
Photo of several IEEE medals.
Photo: IEEE
ieee awardsieee medal of honorieee newstype:ti

Meet the 2024 IEEE Medal and Recognition recipients. The awards are presented on behalf of the IEEE Board of Directors.

IEEE MEDAL OF HONOR

Sponsor:IEEE Foundation

ROBERT E. KAHN

Corporation for National Research Initiatives

Reston, Va.

“For pioneering technical and leadership contributions in packet communication technologies and foundations of the Internet.”

IEEE FRANCES E. ALLEN MEDAL

Sponsor:IBM

DAVID KUCK

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

“For pioneering work in vector and parallel computer architecture, software, and compilers that enables many performance-sensitive applications.”

IEEE ALEXANDER GRAHAM BELL MEDAL

Sponsor:Nokia Bell Labs

JENNIFER REXFORD

Princeton

“For contributions to Internet wide-area routing and software-defined networking.”

IEEE EDISON MEDAL

Sponsor:Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

VINCENT W.S. CHAN

MIT

“For pioneering technical contributions and leadership in the fields of space and terrestrial optical communications and networks.”

IEEE MEDAL FOR ENVIRONMENTAL AND SAFETY TECHNOLOGIES

Sponsor:Toyota Motor Corp.

HAGIT MESSER-YARON

Tel Aviv University

“For contributions to sensing of the environment using wireless communication networks.”

IEEE FOUNDERS MEDAL

Sponsor:Lockheed Martin Corp.

TSU-JAE KING LIU

University of California, Berkeley

“For leadership in the advancement and commercialization of nanometer semiconductor technologies and the promotion of microelectronics workforce development.”

IEEE RICHARD W. HAMMING MEDAL

Sponsor:Qualcomm, Inc.

ALEXANDER BARG

University of Maryland

College Park

“For contributions to the theory of error-correcting codes and their applications in distributed storage, non-volatile memory, and digital fingerprinting.”

IEEE NICK HOLONYAK, JR. MEDAL FOR SEMICONDUCTOR OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGIES

Sponsor: Friends of Nick Holonyak, Jr.

Co-Recipients:

CONNIE JUI-HUA CHANG-HASNAIN

University of California, Berkeley

FUMIO KOYAMA

Tokyo Institute of Technology

“For pioneering contributions to vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) and VCSEL-based photonics for optical communications and sensing.”

IEEE MEDAL FOR INNOVATIONS IN HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGY

Sponsor:IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society

Co-Recipients:

GRAEME CLARK

University of Melbourne

Australia

BLAKE WILSON

Duke University

Durham, N.C.

“For contributions to the development of the modern cochlear implant.”

IEEE JACK S. KILBY SIGNAL PROCESSING MEDAL

Sponsor:Apple

PALGHAT P. VAIDYANATHAN

Caltech

“For contributions to theory and practice of statistical, graph, and distributed signal processing.”

IEEE/RSE JAMES CLERK MAXWELL MEDAL

Sponsor:ARM, Ltd.

KAM Y. LAU

University of California, Berkeley

“For spearheading high-speed semiconductor lasers and RF-over-Fiber Systems, enabling today’s wireline and wireless broadband access.”

IEEE JAMES H. MULLIGAN, JR. EDUCATION MEDAL

Sponsor:IEEE Life Members Fund andMathWorks

ANDREA J. GOLDSMITH

Princeton

“For educating, mentoring, and inspiring generations of students, and for authoring pioneering textbooks in advanced digital communications.”

IEEE MILDRED DRESSELHAUS MEDAL
Sponsor:Google

CLAIRE J. TOMLIN

University of California, Berkeley

“For foundational work in the design and verification of cyber-physical systems with applications to safety in autonomous systems.”

IEEE JUN-ICHI NISHIZAWA MEDAL

Sponsor: The Jun-ichi Nishizawa Medal Fund

JOHN E. BOWERS

University of California, Santa Barbara

“For contributions to photonic integrated circuit technologies.”

IEEE ROBERT N. NOYCE MEDAL

Sponsor:Intel Corp.

MING-KAI TSAI

MediaTek

Hsinchu, Taiwan

“For vision and leadership in the global semiconductor industry, democratizing technology access for billions of people.”

IEEE DENNIS J. PICARD MEDAL FOR RADAR TECHNOLOGIES AND APPLICATIONS

Sponsor:Raytheon Technologies

FRED DAUM

Raytheon Technologies

Arlington, Va.

“For leadership and innovative concepts in the design, deployment, and utilization of airborne and space-based radar systems.”

IEEE MEDAL IN POWER ENGINEERING

Sponsors: The IEEEIndustry Applications,Industrial Electronics,Power Electronics, andPower & Energysocieties

DEEPAK DIVAN

Georgia Tech

“For contributions to advanced power conversion technologies for modern electric power grids.”

IEEE SIMON RAMO MEDAL

Sponsor:Northrop Grumman Corp.

JOHN A. STANKOVIC

University of Virginia

Charlottesville

“For contributions to the theory of real-time and resource-constrained, distributed systems and the practice of cyber-physical and health systems.”

IEEE JOHN VON NEUMANN MEDAL

Sponsor:IBM

CHRISTOPHER MANNING

Stanford

“For advances in computational representation and analysis of natural language.”

IEEE CORPORATE INNOVATION AWARD

Sponsor:IEEE

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES

Austin, Texas

“For leadership in development and deployment of chiplet architecture designs for high-performance and adaptive computing.”

IEEE RICHARD M. EMBERSON AWARD

Sponsor:IEEE Technical Activities Board

STEFAN MOZAR

Self-employed

Glenwood, New South Wales, Australia

“For sustained contributions and leadership of multiple IEEE Societies and Technical Communities, and IEEE Conferences.”

IEEE HARADEN PRATT AWARD

Sponsor:IEEE Foundation

TARIQ S. DURRANI

University of Strathclyde

Glasgow

“For sustained leadership and outstanding contributions to the IEEE in education, technical activities, awards, and global connections.”

IEEE HONORARY MEMBERSHIP

Sponsor:IEEE

SUNG WOOK PARK

SK Hynix, retired

Seoul

“For contributions to expand the influence of technology and to improve the ecosystem of the global semiconductor industry.”

IEEE THEODORE W. HISSEY OUTSTANDING YOUNG PROFESSIONAL AWARD

Sponsor: TheIEEE Photonics andIEEE Power & Energy societies, andIEEE Young Professionals

SIMAY AKAR

Innoses

Istanbul

“For leadership and inspiration of young professionals with significant contributions in the technical fields of photovoltaics and sustainable energy storage.”

For additional information on the recipients and the awards process, please visit the IEEE Awards website.
