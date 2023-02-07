The February 2023 issue of IEEE Spectrum is here!

Close bar
IEEE Spectrum
FOR THE TECHNOLOGY INSIDER

Topics

AerospaceArtificial IntelligenceBiomedicalComputingConsumer ElectronicsEnergyHistory of TechnologyRoboticsSemiconductorsSensorsTelecommunicationsTransportation

Sections

FeaturesNewsOpinionCareersDIYThe Big PictureEngineering Resources

More

Special ReportsCollectionsExplainersPodcastsVideosNewslettersTop Programming LanguagesRobots Guide

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe InstituteTI Archive

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe InstituteTI Archive

IEEE Spectrum

About UsContact UsReprints & PermissionsAdvertising

Follow IEEE Spectrum

Support IEEE Spectrum

IEEE Spectrum is the flagship publication of the IEEE — the world’s largest professional organization devoted to engineering and applied sciences. Our articles, podcasts, and infographics inform our readers about developments in technology, engineering, and science.
Join IEEE
Subscribe
JOIN IEEESIGN IN
Close

Access Thousands of Articles — Completely Free

Create an account and get exclusive content and features: Save articles, download collections, and talk to tech insiders — all free! For full access and benefits, join IEEE as a paying member.

The InstituteTopicArticleType

IEEE’s Medal of Honor Ebook Explores 100 Years of Innovation

It celebrates recipients such as Intel’s Robert Noyce

4 min read
a book that reads “Over 100 Years of the IEEE Medal of Honor” against a blue background
IEEE
Asad MadniChenming HuEdwin H. ArmstrongIEEE AwardsIEEE Medal of HonorJacob ZivMildred DresselhausNick Holonyak Jr.Paul C. LauterburRobert Noyceebookieee historyieee product and servicestechnology pioneerstype:ti

For more than a century, IEEE has been honoring technology pioneers with its Medal of Honor. The organization’s most prestigious award, it is given to engineers who have made exceptional contributions to or had an extraordinary career in electronics, electrical sciences, and engineering.

To celebrate the award’s long history, IEEE recently released a commemorative ebook, Over 100 Years of the IEEE Medal of Honor. The volume chronicles the innovators who have received the award since its establishment in 1917. The Medal of Honor has been awarded annually since its establishment except in 1925, 1947, 1965, and 1976.

“The Medal of Honor is a living testament to the lives and careers of these major contributors in our modern world,” K.J. Ray Liu, the 2022 IEEE president, wrote in the book’s forward. “The recipients featured in this book are remarkable individuals who have made enormous contributions to science, technology, the engineering profession, and IEEE.”

An award for radio engineers

Although professional medals of recognition and accomplishment for engineers and academic scientists were well established by the 1900s, there was no award specifically for electrical specialists working in communications.

That changed in February 1917, when the Institute of Radio Engineers (IRE), a predecessor society of IEEE and the leading technical and scientific society in the communications field, established the Medal of Honor. The award was designed to recognize prominent advances made in radiotelegraphy and radiotelephony.

“The Medal of Honor is a living testament to the lives and careers of these major contributors in our modern world.”

Nominees for the award had to have made public their “greatest patented or unpatented advance in radio communication” within the previous two years, according to an entry about the honor on the Engineering and Technology History Wiki. The innovation or technological advancement had to have been “publicly and completely described in a scientific or engineering journal of recognized standing.” And the technology was required to be fully operational. Two years later the IRE eliminated the two-year time frame and the publication requirement.

After the IRE merged in 1963 with the American Institute of Electrical Engineers, IEEE’s other predecessor society, the combined organization broadened the Medal of Honor to include biomedicine, computing, transistors, and other technologies.

Honoring Robert N. Noyce, Nick Holonyak Jr., and others

Here is a quick look at some of the recipients profiled in the book.

    • Edwin H. Armstrong, the first recipient, was regarded as one of the top contributors to the field of radio electronics. In 1918 he invented the superheterodyne circuit, a selective means of receiving, converting, and amplifying weak, high-frequency electromagnetic waves, now used in virtually all broadcast radio receivers as well as televisions. His most well-known achievement, in 1933, was inventing wide-band frequency modulation, now known as FM radio. He received the award in 1917 for his work and publications dealing with the action of oscillating and non-oscillating audio.
    • Robert Noyce, inventor of the first practical integrated circuit, received the 1978 Medal of Honor for “contributions to the silicon integrated circuit, a cornerstone of modern electronics.” Noyce also helped found Fairchild Semiconductor and Intel, both of which helped spawn Silicon Valley. In 1999 IEEE established a medal in his name.
    • Paul C. Lauterbur is the person to thank for MRIs. He received the 1987 medal for discovering “nuclear magnetic resonance imaging.” His work later was honored with a 2003 Nobel Prize in Medicine.
    • Nick Holonyak Jr. invented the first practical visible-spectrum LED while working as a consulting scientist in 1962 at General Electric’s Advanced Semiconductor Laboratory. The technology is now used in lightbulbs and lasers. IEEE honored him in 2003 for “a career of pioneering contributions to semiconductors, including the growth of semiconductor alloys and heterojunctions, and to visible light-emitting diodes and injection lasers.” In November 2022, the IEEE Nick Holonyak Jr. Medal for Semiconductor Optoelectronic Technologies was established. The award is slated to be presented for the first time in 2024 at the annual IEEE Honors Ceremony.
    • Mildred Dresselhaus, called the “queen of carbon science,” pioneered the study of carbon nanostructures at a time when studying physical and material properties of commonplace atoms was out of favor. Her work in unraveling the electronic structure of carbon paved the way for the discovery of fullerenes, carbon nanotubes and graphene. Dresselhaus is the only female Medal of Honor recipient. She was honored in 2015 for “leadership and contributions across many fields of science and engineering.” In 2020 IEEE established an award in her honor.
    • Chenming Hu, known as the “father of the 3D transistor,” invented the FinFET in 1999. Intel, the first company to implement FinFETs in its products, called the invention the most radical shift in semiconductor technology in more than 50 years. Hu received the award in 2020 for “a distinguished career of developing and putting into practice semiconductor models, particularly 3D device structures, that have helped keep Moore’s Law going over many decades.”
    • Jacob Ziv received the 2021 Medal of Honor for “fundamental contributions to information theory and data compression technology, and for distinguished research leadership.” Ziv codeveloped two lossless data compression algorithms: Lempel-Ziv 77 in 1977 and LZ78 the following year. Enabling perfect reconstruction from compressed data, and more efficient than previous algorithms, they allowed for the development of GIF, PNG, and ZIP files.
    • Asad Madni led the development of the GyroChip, which revolutionized navigation and stability in aerospace and automotive systems, making them safer. He was honored with the 2022 Medal of Honor for “pioneering contributions to the development and commercialization of innovative sensing and systems technologies, and for distinguished research leadership.”
    From Your Site Articles
    Asad MadniChenming HuEdwin H. ArmstrongIEEE AwardsIEEE Medal of HonorJacob ZivMildred DresselhausNick Holonyak Jr.Paul C. LauterburRobert Noyceebookieee historyieee product and servicestechnology pioneerstype:ti
    The Conversation (0)
    robot on a laptop sitting on top of a coin with a dollar sign against a red background
    Artificial IntelligenceTopicTypeNews

    Image Recognition Has an Income Problem

    3 min read
    looking up to high rise buildings and blue sky
    EnergyTopicNewsType

    Chameleon Skins Slash Building Energy Use

    3 min read
    A lightweight gold-colored square frame for a solar power array, seen flying in space with Earth in background.
    AerospaceTopicEnergyTypeNews

    Caltech Team Launches Experimental Space-Based Solar Array

    4 min read

    Get unlimited IEEE Spectrum access

    Become an IEEE member and get exclusive access to more stories and resources, including our vast article archive and full PDF downloads
    Get access to unlimited IEEE Spectrum content
    Network with other technology professionals
    Establish a professional profile
    Create a group to share and collaborate on projects
    Discover IEEE events and activities
    Join and participate in discussions
    Artificial IntelligenceTopicMagazineTypeFeature

    How Duolingo’s AI Learns What You Need to Learn

    The AI that powers the language-learning app today could disrupt education tomorrow

    9 min read
    Vertical
    This playful illustration shows Duolingo’s owl mascot, cut away down the midline, showing hidden inside a high-tech skeleton suggestive of some sort of AI robot.
    Eddie Guy
    Blue

    It’s lunchtime when your phone pings you with a green owl who cheerily reminds you to “Keep Duo Happy!” It’s a nudge from Duolingo, the popular language-learning app, whose algorithms know you’re most likely to do your 5 minutes of Spanish practice at this time of day. The app chooses its notification words based on what has worked for you in the past and the specifics of your recent achievements, adding a dash of attention-catching novelty. When you open the app, the lesson that’s queued up is calibrated for your skill level, and it includes a review of some words and concepts you flubbed during your last session.

    Duolingo, with its gamelike approach and cast of bright cartoon characters, presents a simple user interface to guide learners through a curriculum that leads to language proficiency, or even fluency. But behind the scenes, sophisticated artificial-intelligence (AI) systems are at work. One system in particular, called Birdbrain, is continuously improving the learner’s experience with algorithms based on decades of research in educational psychology, combined with recent advances in machine learning. But from the learner’s perspective, it simply feels as though the green owl is getting better and better at personalizing lessons.

    Keep Reading ↓Show less
    {"imageShortcodeIds":[]}