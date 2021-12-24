FOR THE TECHNOLOGY INSIDER

Topics

AerospaceArtificial IntelligenceBiomedicalComputingConsumer ElectronicsEnergyHistory of TechnologyRoboticsSemiconductorsSensorsTelecommunicationsTransportation

Sections

FeaturesNewsOpinionCareersDIYEngineering Resources

More

Special ReportsExplainersPodcastsVideosNewslettersTop Programming LanguagesRobots Guide

For IEEE Members

The MagazineThe Institute

For IEEE Members

The MagazineThe Institute

IEEE Spectrum

About UsContact UsReprints & PermissionsAdvertising

Follow IEEE Spectrum

Support IEEE Spectrum

IEEE Spectrum is the flagship publication of the IEEE — the world’s largest professional organization devoted to engineering and applied sciences. Our articles, podcasts, and infographics inform our readers about developments in technology, engineering, and science.
Join IEEE
Subscribe
JOIN IEEESIGN IN

Enjoy more free content and benefits by creating an account

Create an account to access more content and features on IEEE Spectrum, including the ability to save articles to read later, download Spectrum Collections, and participate in conversations with readers and editors. For more exclusive content and features, consider Joining IEEE.

Topic Magazine Feature Special reports Transportation Type

Europe Mandates Automatic Emergency Braking

Safety advocates project it could save 4,000 lives per year

3 min read
An illustration of a robotic hand pointing and a car with skid marks behind the back wheels.
Edmon de Haro

In 2022, cars in many countries must start carrying automatic emergency braking. The technology has been around for years, but requiring it marks a major safety milestone for active safety. That’s the sort that prevents a crash instead of protecting you from its effects.

The European Transport Safety Council, a not-for-profit advocacy group in Brussels, estimates that automatic braking can reduce traffic death rates by as much as 20 percent. That’s about 4,000 lives saved each year.

The system—which uses cameras or radar to tell when danger’s up ahead and, if need be, hits the brakes—will be required in May in the European Union. In the United States all models that are new in 2022 come with it, although compliance is voluntary, pending formal rulemaking. Similar rules are also going into effect this year in dozens of other countries.

The EU’s regulations, conceived in 2019, seem to go the furthest, requiring as they do a number of other advanced driver assistance systems—notably emergency lane-keeping assist, drowsiness and distraction recognition, and intelligent speed assistance. That last one works by holding the car within the local speed limit not by braking but by limiting the power the engine sends to the wheels.

The rules require that the driver retain the power to override the systems, which makes for less intrusive nannying. Some people, however, kind of like being nannied. A case in point is intelligent speed assistance, which Ford has offered in Europe on the S-Max since 2015 and on the more affordable Focus since 2017, well before the EU had even decided to make it mandatory.

“In scientific trials, people were a bit resistant to [intelligent speed assistance], but once they got used to it they actually appreciated it,” says Dudley Curtis, a spokesman for the European advocacy group. “Ford marketed it by saying this was a way of never getting a speeding ticket again.”

Mandates aren’t the only way. Back in the 1970s, when antilock braking systems—the original active safety feature—started to become common, customers rushed to buy it as an option because they loved the way it stopped the car on slick pavement. Manufacturers made it standard before government agencies got around to telling them to. Formal requirements came long afterwards—in Europe in 2004 and in the United States in 2012.

Europe now requires emergency braking to protect only against forward collisions; it has broader goals for 2024.

Now the world is more tightly regulated—witness rubberized playgrounds—and the automotive world is tighter still. That’s because it’s moving toward the dream of self-driving vehicles, which demands universal standards. Baby steps that sneak toward that goal also demand tough standards.

The baby step that preceded emergency braking is known as forward-collision avoidance. When sensors see the car closing fast on an obstacle, the system flashes a light, buzzes an alarm, or even shakes the steering wheel, to rouse the driver to action; at the same time, it precharges the braking assist system to respond quickly when the driver does act. An emergency-braking system still does all that—if only to avoid startling the driver—but if it can’t coax the driver into braking, it will do so itself.

Deferring to the guy behind the wheel checks a lot of boxes—human pride, legal niggling, and the engineer’s fear of false positives. These do happen: Some experimental robocars have been known to stop dead in their tracks after mistaking a shadow for something more substantial. Today’s systems still can’t flawlessly identify objects smaller than a vehicle, such as a pedestrian or squirrel, or look at everything that may be happening all around the car.

That’s why the current European regulations require emergency braking to protect only against forward collisions, and only against collisions with big vehicles, not cyclists or pedestrians. Broader goals are on the EU’s safety agenda for 2024. (Note that this year’s requirements apply in full force only to completely new models; existing models will have until 2024 to comply.)

When IEEE Spectrum asked the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration why automatic braking is still only voluntary, the agency replied in an email that in 2022 it would issue a notice for comments on proposals to require such braking standard for both oncoming vehicles and pedestrians. That puts U.S. regulators about where the Europeans stood three years ago.

“America has done very little,” says Curtis. “But there are plenty of places in Europe that are problematic. Every year we do a report on mortality rates; the safest are still Sweden, the Netherlands—and I was going to say the United Kingdom, but my country has left the EU. At the other extreme are Bulgaria and Romania—Spain was doing poorly, but in a very few years it has come up to near the top of the list.”

All to say, drivers the world over can learn to drive more safely, and in 2022 a lot more of them will be getting a little technological help with that.

This article appears in the January 2022 print issue as “Brakes That Slam Themselves.”

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
automatic emergency braking emergency lane-keeping assist drowsiness and distraction recognition intelligent speed assistance antilock braking active safety advanced driver assistance systems
Philip E. Ross

Philip E. Ross is a senior editor at IEEE Spectrum. His interests include transportation, energy storage, AI, and the economic aspects of technology. He has a master's degree in international affairs from Columbia University and another, in journalism, from the University of Michigan.

The Conversation (0)
An image of three overlapping pages of a journal with the top one saying “Africa Research Journal.”
A row of 24 computer racks stand on one side of a large room.
Topic News Type Computing

Google Tool Joins Ferocious Hunt for Log4j Bug

Updated “fuzzing” service now sleuthing after the Internet’s latest (and greatest?) vulnerability

4 min read
Log4Shell error screen with computer code
iStockphoto
Bugs log4j ransomware cybersecurity

A major bug in a widely-used piece of open source software called Log4j has thrown the IT world into pandemonium. The hole was not even made public a month ago (as of this writing), and yet it’s already been classified by Internet security analysts as among the biggest vulnerabilities in cybersecurity history.

By some estimates, for instance, some 93 percent of enterprise cloud computing environments around the world are affected. According to sources quoted in the Financial Times, as of Dec. 14, more than 1.2 million cyberattacks (at a rate of as much as 100 attacks per minute) had been observed—with no likely end in sight for, according to these sources at least, “months to come.”

Keep Reading ↓ Show less
Topic Artificial Intelligence Type News

Promise of Analog AI Feeds Neural Net Hardware Pipeline

Exotic technologies could lead to ultra-low-power AI applications

3 min read
illustrated brain with connecting dots
iStockphoto
non-volatile memory IEDM analog AI

Some of the best circuits to drive AI in the future may be analog, not digital, and research teams around the world are increasingly developing new devices to support such analog AI.

The most basic computation in the deep neural networks driving the current explosion in AI is the multiply-accumulate (MAC) operation. Deep neural networks are composed of layers of artificial neurons, and in MAC operations, the output of each one of these layers is multiplied by the values of the strengths or "weights" of their connections to the next layer, which then sums up these contributions.

Keep Reading ↓ Show less
Telecommunications Topic Type Sponsored Article

National Instruments Paves the Way for Terahertz Regime in 6G Networks

Developing tools that can test new technologies for 6G networks is the key step in making it a reality

3 min read
6g national instruments type:sponsored terahertz networks thz mobile

This is a sponsored article brought to you by National Instruments (NI).

While 5G networks continue their rollout around the world, researchers and engineers are already looking ahead to a new generation of mobile networks, dubbed 6G. One of the key elements for 6G networks will be to move beyond the millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum and up into the terahertz (THz) spectrum. The THz spectrum will certainly open up more bandwidth, but there are a number of technical challenges that will need to be addressed if mobile networks can ever exploit this spectrum.

Keep Reading ↓ Show less

Trending Stories

The most-read stories on IEEE Spectrum right now