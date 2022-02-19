IEEE Spectrum
FOR THE TECHNOLOGY INSIDER

Topics

AerospaceArtificial IntelligenceBiomedicalComputingConsumer ElectronicsEnergyHistory of TechnologyRoboticsSemiconductorsSensorsTelecommunicationsTransportation

Sections

FeaturesNewsOpinionCareersDIYEngineering Resources

More

Special ReportsExplainersPodcastsVideosNewslettersTop Programming LanguagesRobots Guide

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe Institute

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe Institute

IEEE Spectrum

About UsContact UsReprints & PermissionsAdvertising

Follow IEEE Spectrum

Support IEEE Spectrum

IEEE Spectrum is the flagship publication of the IEEE — the world’s largest professional organization devoted to engineering and applied sciences. Our articles, podcasts, and infographics inform our readers about developments in technology, engineering, and science.
Join IEEE
Subscribe
Close
JOIN IEEESIGN IN
Close

Enjoy more free content and benefits by creating an account

Create an account to access more content and features on IEEE Spectrum, including the ability to save articles to read later, download Spectrum Collections, and participate in conversations with readers and editors. For more exclusive content and features, consider Joining IEEE.

Topic Type Feature History of Technology

Behind the Design of the Tron Videogame

This iconic arcade game proved the power of reusable code

2 min read
Screenshot shows a blue ring with 6 pink floating disks, 3 on each side. A game avatar throws a disk from one side towards an avatar in motion on the other side.
ArcadeImages/Alamy
DarkGray

In the Walt Disney film Tron, an evil Master Control Program schemes to take over the Pentagon and the Kremlin, telling its human henchman that it can run them 900 to 1200 times more efficiently. In the Midway Manufacturing Co.’s Tron arcade game, a master control program, known as the executive, makes more efficient use of game programmers’ time by taking care of all of the routine functions of accepting quarters, recording game scores, switching between players, and displaying messages on the screen.

Before the standardized executive was developed, programmers would write the computer code for each game from scratch. The executive allows them to concentrate on writing the code for the game play, which is unique to each game.

This article was first published as "Tron: the master control program takes over." It appeared in the December 1982 issue of IEEE Spectrum as part of a special report, “Video games: The electronic big bang.” A PDF version is available on IEEE Xplore.

While the executive must be altered somewhat for each game, it still saves a great deal of time. For example, when a new weakness is discovered in arcade games, it only needs to be dealt with once, according to John Pasierb, vice president for engineering at Midway.

“We were having a problem where if someone tampered with the game by turning the power switch on and off really quickly, our battery backup didn’t maintain the information,” noted Bill Adams, Midway’s manager of software development. “Normally, you can turn one of our games off, come back two weeks later, and it will still remember all the high scores.

The solution was to change the software, Mr. Pasierb said, adding, “We did this in the executive, and that solved the problem in all the games.”

The same executive was used by Midway in one game before Tron, and it is now being used for all arcade games the company has in production. Copies of the code have also been distributed to freelance programmers who develop games for Midway.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
history of technology software design videogames
Paul Wallich
The Conversation (0)
This image shows are variety of blue and green hues, interwoven in a geometrically intriguing way.
3 rows of images show 4 people (top), 4 speckle patterns with a red box (middle) and the same 4 photos as the top but less clear.
Two low-slung robots, one with a horizontally spinning blade, the other with a vertical spinner, collide in an area in a shower of sparks
Robotics News Type Topic

Video Friday: Robotics After Hours

Your weekly selection of awesome robot videos

4 min read
Two humans along with several Spot quadruped and Atlas humanoid robots dance in the testing area of Boston Dynamics' offices
video friday robotics

Video Friday is your weekly selection of awesome robotics videos, collected by your friends at IEEE Spectrum robotics. We’ll also be posting a weekly calendar of upcoming robotics events for the next few months; here's what we have so far (send us your events!):

ICRA 2022: 23–27 May 2022, Philadelphia
ERF 2022: 28–30 June 2022, Rotterdam, the Netherlands
CLAWAR 2022: 12–14 September 2022, Açores, Portugal

Let us know if you have suggestions for next week, and enjoy today's videos.

Keep Reading ↓ Show less
Article Topic Magazine Type History of Technology

With this Ruby Laser, George Porter Sped up Photochemistry

Porter, a Nobel Prize winner, was also a popular BBC TV host

6 min read
A piece of equipment shaped like a split cylinder with a pink tube running the length of one half.

George Porter used this ruby laser, and its nanosecond pulses, to improve his measurements of fast chemical reactions.

Paul Wilkinson/Royal Institution
ruby laser optoelectronics Past Forward laser history photochemistry

When the future Nobel-winning chemist George Porter arrived as a Ph.D. student in chemistry at the University of Cambridge in 1945, he found the equipment there “remarkably primitive,” as he told an interviewer in later life. “One made one’s own oscilloscopes.”

Porter’s adviser, Ronald G.W. Norrish, ran a lab within the Cavendish Laboratory that had its share of jerry-rigged equipment, and he assigned Porter a problem: Establish a technique for detecting the short-lived molecules known as free radicals. Porter already knew a fair amount about not just chemistry but also physics and electronics. He’d spent most of the war with the British navy working on applying pulse techniques to radar.

Keep Reading ↓ Show less
Artificial Intelligence Topic Type Whitepaper

Artificial Intelligence Orchestrating Incremental $250 Billion Revenue Shift

MarketsandMarkets expects AI to open massive revenue opportunities by 2026

1 min read
artificial intelligence type:whitepaper

With innovations in AI impacting a multitude of industries, incremental $250 billion of potential opportunities are expected to open by 2026 in adjacent and interconnected markets.

Download the whitepaper

Trending Stories

The most-read stories on IEEE Spectrum right now