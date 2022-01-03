FOR THE TECHNOLOGY INSIDER

Topic Aerospace Magazine Type Feature Special reports

Top Tech 2022: A Special Report

As concerns over the pandemic fade, engineers will be able to focus on many other challenges

1 min read
Photo of the lower part of a rocket in an engineering bay.

NASA’s Space Launch System will carry Orion to the moon.

Frank Michaux/NASA

At the start of each year, IEEE Spectrum attempts to predict the future. It can be tricky, but we do our best, filling the January issue with a couple of dozen reports, short and long, about developments the editors expect to make news in the coming year.

This isn’t hard to do when the project has been in the works for a long time and is progressing on schedule—the coming first flight of NASA’s Space Launch System, for example. For other stories, we must go farther out on a limb. A case in point: the description of a hardware wallet for Bitcoin that the company formerly known as Square (which recently changed its name to Block) is developing but won’t officially comment on. One thing we can predict with confidence, though, is that Spectrum readers, familiar with the vicissitudes of technical development work, will understand if some of these projects don’t, in fact, pan out. That’s still okay. Engineering, like life, is as much about the journey as the destination.

IEEE Spectrum
The Conversation (0)
Close-up grotesque collage of a man’s face, made of non-overlapping segments, with orange squares scattered across the image
Wires, cryogenics, and optics equipment in a lab bench setting
Consumer Electronics News Type Topic

Exoskeletons, Smart Rings, and Flying Cars Will Be at CES 2022

But I won’t be, thanks to the Omicron surge

4 min read
CES logo on a device and in the background
LightRocket/Getty Images
Like many consumer technology professionals and members of the press, I had been planning to attend CES, the gigantic annual consumer electronics show, in person this year. That is, until about a week ago, when the current Covid surge made travel, dining out, and spending time indoors surrounded by large numbers of strangers seem like bad ideas.

Of course, exhibitors, including new and smaller companies, had been sending out press releases, hoping to entice media to tear themselves away from the attention-grabbing gigantic TV screens and media walls erected by the deep-pocketed consumer electronics behemoths. A number of gadgets touted in these emails did seem worth seeing—and in many cases trying—in person. Alas, that won’t be happening this week.

Keep Reading ↓ Show less
Topic Type Computing News

Schrödinger’s Tardigrade Claim Incites Pushback

At issue: Quantum-entangled water bears?!

5 min read
image of microscopic creature with eight legs and tiny claws with a strange, daisy-shaped mouth—in other words, a tardigrade

A tardigrade, also known as a water bear: It seems to survive the extreme conditions of supercooling and ultrahigh vacuums. Whether it can be quantum-mechanically entangled, though, is another question.

iStockphoto
“I don’t like it, and I’m sorry I had anything to do with it,” the physicist Erwin Schrödinger supposedly said of the quantum theory.

He was so sorry that he worked to prove it nonsensical with the most famous thought problem in physics, one that involves putting a cat in a box that would fill with poison if a radioactive atom were to split apart spontaneously. According to the theory, that splitting can be said to have happened only if observed; otherwise, it must be deemed indeterminate. And because the cat’s fate is aligned with the atom’s, Schrödinger’s cat must also be considered neither dead nor alive.

Keep Reading ↓ Show less

