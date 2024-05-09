A Skeptic’s Take on Beaming Power to Earth from Space

Henri Barde joined the European Space Agency in 2007 and served as head of the power systems, electromagnetic compatibility, and space environment division until his retirement in 2017. He remains active as an expert consultant to ESA and the European Commission. Prior to ESA, Barde worked in various engineering roles in the space industry for 27 years at MATRA Espace, which became EADS Astrium and is now Airbus Defence and Space.