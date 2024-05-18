The Sneaky Standard

Ernie Smith is the editor of Tedium, a long-running newsletter that hunts for the end of the long tail. A longtime contributor to Vice’s Motherboard, he has covered the history of technology from numerous angles, with a strong focus on vintage computers, console emulation, and forgotten obscurities. He was a senior editor at ASAE’s Associations Now for more than a decade, and his writing has been featured in Fast Company, The Daily Beast, and Atlas Obscura.