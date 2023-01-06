The January 2023 issue of IEEE Spectrum is here!

The InstituteTopicArticleTypeCareers

8 Products That Excel at Protecting Children’s Digital Privacy

They include a companion robot, an app, and Legos

3 min read
children sitting at a table looking at a laptop
iStockphoto
ieee products servicesage appropriate designIEEE Standards Associationprivacysecuritytype:ti

A 2019 UNICEF study found that globally, about 1 in 3 Internet users is younger than 18. Parents let preschool children use their smartphones and tablets to stream shows and play games. School-age youngsters are online more lately because of remote learning that schools began offering during the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools have become accustomed to relying on technology, which in some cases has made teaching easier, more efficient, and more inclusive. In some schools, computers have replaced notebooks and textbooks.

Some regulations regarding children’s privacy on the Internet were written more than 20 years ago and are outdated. Most of the regulations treat children ages 13 to 17 like adults. Many online products and services have not been designed with children as a primary audience.

In the IEEE Standards Association’s continued effort to help organizations create a safe, secure, privacy-preserving digital environment for youngsters, it recently released the second edition of “Applied Case Studies for Designing Trustworthy Digital Experiences for Children.” The report features the following eight products, which responsibly connect with children in age-appropriate ways, use minimal data collection, and offer improved ways of obtaining parental consent.

5 small colorful pictures of different animalsFutureshift Consulting

300M Learning Portal

Futureshift Consulting’s platform, TADAA!, provides engaging, age-appropriate content. In an effort to protect children’s identities, the portal employs minimal data collection. Nearly 2,000 schools across 17 states in India have used the platform, reaching more than 10 million children.

two green eyes in a small computer monitorHonda Research Institute

Haru

A companion robot from the Honda Research Institute, Haru offers interactive storytelling and activities, with minimum data collection. The robot, aimed at children ages 6 to 16, was built with their health, safety, security, education, and socialization in mind. It requires parental or educator consent for advanced functions.

various pictures of children in school environmentsiTeach Schools

iTeach

This community of secondary schools in India was established as a college-to-career path to help students with low socioeconomic status lift themselves out of poverty. None of the 54 government-run English schools in the city of Pune, Maharashtra, go beyond seventh grade—which restricts the students’ ability to attend college and limits their employment opportunities. Tablets provided to students by iTeach are equipped with software to disable access to content not suitable for them.

an overhead shot of 4 small children looking and working on a laptopLearning Equality

Kolibri

The company provides access to educational content in a variety of languages and subject areas for preuniversity students living in areas that lack Internet access. The platform, which collects minimal data about the students, runs on low-cost and legacy devices. The material follows national curricular standards for age-appropriate learning.

illustration of a lego child and lego adult sitting on a couchThe Lego Group

Lego Group

The group uses verifiable parental consent (VPC) to support children’s rights and well-being on the Internet. A username generator eliminates the need for the child to create one that might accidentally include personal identifiers. VPC is required to access advanced digital experiences.

block of blue with text and educational images, block of purple with text and excited childOtsimo

Otsimo

This online app for special-needs children offers skill-level-appropriate developmental games focused on cognitive, social, and language skills and features speech exercises. Otsimo obtains parental consent for such features as accessing the microphone and camera.

children using a smartphoneYoti

Yoti

This digital identity platform helps organizations verify a user’s age and comply with the U.K. age-appropriate design code. Yoti asks children to authenticate their age and does not store their data. Proof of age includes facial age estimation and reference checks with mobile phone operators or credit agencies.

various pictures of children in school environmentsPrivo

Privo

The company’s software and compliance solutions identity and provide consent management for parents through VPC. To comply with regulations for privacy and safety, the program restricts youngsters’ access at predetermined levels of services.

Fill out this form to receive links to download the PDF reports. After providing your information, you’ll be updated on related activities including the next call for case studies.

ieee products servicesage appropriate designIEEE Standards Associationprivacysecuritytype:ti
Green

The group of well-dressed young men who gathered on the outskirts of Baltimore on the night of 5 January 2021 hardly looked like extremists. But the next day, prosecutors allege, they would all breach the United States Capitol during the deadly insurrection. Several would loot and destroy media equipment, and one would assault a policeman.

No strangers to protest, the men, members of the America First movement, diligently donned masks to obscure their faces. None boasted of their exploits on social media, and none of their friends or family would come forward to denounce them. But on 5 January, they made one piping hot, family-size mistake: They shared a pizza.

