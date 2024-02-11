Smartphone Screens Are About to Become Speakers

Vineet Ganju is vice president and general manager of the audio business unit of Synaptics, a company that uses technologies like AI and neural networks to develop new ways of interacting with electronic devices. Ganju’s unit develops technology that can turn displays into speakers. He has spent most of his 25 years in the semiconductor industry working with digital signal processors, codecs, amplifiers, and other audio technology at such companies as Texas Instruments, Equiphon, and Conexant.