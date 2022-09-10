Deep Learning Could Bring the Concert Experience Home

Qi “Peter” Li is the founder and CEO of Li Creative Technologies. Prior to establishing LCT in 2002, he was a member of the technical staff at Bell Labs. As a principal investigator, he has been awarded 50 government and commercial research contracts for work in AI, acoustics, audio, speech and speaker recognition, and natural-language processing. He is an IEEE fellow and holds a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the University of Rhode Island.

Yin Ding is a principal research scientist at Li Creative Technologies (LCT). He earned M.S. and Ph.D. degrees at New York University. He has been with LCT since 2011 and leads R&D projects in signal processing and machine learning.