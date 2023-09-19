The Practical Power of Fusing Photons

Tracy H. Schloemer is an Arnold O. Beckman Postdoctoral Fellow at Stanford University , working with materials for triplet-triplet annihilation upconversion, a process used to change the color of light. Before her research career, she taught high school chemistry in Denver as a Knowles Teaching Fellow and served as a lead contributor to the ChemEdX teaching blog. For her, the only colors better than upconverted light are the amazing views on her hiking adventures around the world.

Daniel N. Congreve is an assistant professor of electrical engineering at Stanford University; he is also cofounder of Quadratic 3D, a startup that is commercializing 3D printing technology. Congreve was previously a Rowland Fellow at the Rowland Institute at Harvard University. As a graduate student and postdoc at MIT, he studied solar cells and perovskite luminescence. When not in the lab, he’s chasing around his two children, both of whom currently list their favorite color of light as “all the colors.”