Open-Source AI Is Uniquely Dangerous

David Evan Harris is a chancellor's public scholar at UC Berkeley, senior research fellow at the International Computer Science Institute, senior fellow at the Centre for International Governance Innovation, senior advisor for AI and elections at the Brennan Center for Justice, and visiting fellow at the Integrity Institute. He previously worked as a research manager at Meta (formerly Facebook) on the responsible AI, civic integrity, and social impact teams, and was recently named to Business Insider’s AI 100 list for his work on AI governance, fairness, and misinformation.