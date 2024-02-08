Open-Source AI Is Good for Us

Ben Brooks is head of public policy for Stability AI, a developer of generative AI models for image, language, audio, and video. With appropriate safeguards, Stability AI shares open models to help improve access to foundational AI technology. Previously, Brooks advocated for the safe, fair, and durable regulation of emerging technologies across a range of sectors with Uber, Coinbase, and Google's drone delivery service, Wing. Brooks has worked with authorities in over 25 countries, from Brussels to Burma, as they navigate complex reforms for automated technology in high-stakes domains. Ben is based in San Francisco and holds degrees in law and history.