FOR THE TECHNOLOGY INSIDER

Topics

AerospaceArtificial IntelligenceBiomedicalComputingConsumer ElectronicsEnergyHistory of TechnologyRoboticsSemiconductorsSensorsTelecommunicationsTransportation

Sections

FeaturesNewsOpinionCareersDIYEngineering Resources

More

Special ReportsExplainersPodcastsVideosNewslettersTop Programming LanguagesRobots Guide

For IEEE Members

The MagazineThe Institute

For IEEE Members

The MagazineThe Institute

IEEE Spectrum

About UsContact UsReprints & PermissionsAdvertising

Follow IEEE Spectrum

Support IEEE Spectrum

IEEE Spectrum is the flagship publication of the IEEE — the world’s largest professional organization devoted to engineering and applied sciences. Our articles, podcasts, and infographics inform our readers about developments in technology, engineering, and science.
Join IEEE
Subscribe
JOIN IEEESIGN IN

Enjoy more free content and benefits by creating an account

Create an account to access more content and features on IEEE Spectrum, including the ability to save articles to read later, download Spectrum Collections, and participate in conversations with readers and editors. For more exclusive content and features, consider Joining IEEE.

Topic Magazine Type Feature Telecommunications

Subspace Rebuilt the Internet for Real-Time Applications

The company uses "Internet weather" mapping, automatic rerouting, and dedicated fiber to speed up traffic

8 min read
Vertical
A pattern of wavy lines and arrows with a number of colors over a blue background
Carl De Torres/StoryTK
DarkBlue2

The Internet was designed to move data worldwide, and to do so in spite of disruptions from natural disasters, nuclear attacks, or other catastrophes. At first the goal was just to increase the volume of data moving over networks. But with the rising importance of real-time applications like videoconferencing and online gaming, what now matters most is reducing latency—the time it takes to move data across the network.

By forcing vast numbers of people to work and socialize remotely, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has greatly increased the demand for time-sensitive applications. The challenges begin at one end of the network, where the data's sender is located, and continue along the route all the way to the user waiting to receive the data at the other end. When you pass data in real time along multiple routes among a number of separate points, delays and disruptions often ensue. This explains the dropped calls and interruptions in conference calls.

One way to minimize such delays is by cutting a path through the Internet, one that takes into account the traffic conditions up ahead. My company, Subspace, has built such a network using custom hardware and a proprietary fiber-optic backbone. And we've shown it doesn't have to be complicated—users don't have to do anything more complicated than logging onto a Web portal. Put together, Subspace has created a "weather map" for the Internet that can spot choppy or stormy parts of the network and work around them for better, faster real-time data movement.

The online transformation occasioned by the current pandemic can be seen in a single statistic. In December 2019 the videoconferencing company Zoom had 10 million daily participants, and by April of the following year it had 300 million. Most of those new recruits to the real-time Internet were taken by surprise by problems that have been plaguing online gamers for decades.

Subspace was founded in early 2018. When we started, we anticipated that Internet performance for real-time applications wasn't optimal, but it turned out to be far worse than we had imagined. More than 20 percent of Internet-connected devices experienced performance issues at any given time, and 80 percent had major disruptions several times a day.

We initially focused on multiplayer games, where a player's experience depends on real-time network performance and every millisecond counts. In the second half of 2019, we deployed our network and technology for one of the largest game developers in the world, resulting in an order-of-magnitude increase in engagement and doubling the number of players with a competitive connection.

Internet performance directly affects online gaming in two ways: First you must download the game, a one-time request for a large amount of data—something that today's Internet supports well. Playing the game requires small transfers of data to synchronize a player's actions with the larger state of the game—something the Internet does not support nearly as well.

Gamers' problems have to do with latency, variations in latency called jitter, and disruptions in receiving data called packet loss. For instance, high-latency connections limit the speed of "matchmaking," or the process of connecting players to one another, by restricting the pool of players who can join quickly. Slower matchmaking in turn can cause frustrated players to quit before a game starts, leaving a still smaller matchmaking pool, which further limits options for the remaining players and creates a vicious cycle.

In 2020, when COVID-19 pushed the world to videoconferencing and distance learning, these performance issues suddenly began to affect many more people. For example, people who worked on IT help desks began working remotely, and managers had to scramble to find ways for those workers to answer calls in a clear and reliable way. That's far harder to do from a person's home than from a central office that's on a robust fiber-optic cable line. On top of that, call volume at contact centers is also at an all-time high. Zendesk, a customer-service software provider, found that support tickets increased by 30 percent during the period of February 2020 to February 2021, compared with the previous year. The company also estimates that call volume will stabilize at about 20 percent higher than the prepandemic average.

The shifts in online usage created by the pandemic are also strengthening the case to further democratize the Internet—the idea that there must be a universal, consistent standard of use to everyone, regardless of who or where they are. This is not an unqualified good, because email has very different requirements from those of an online game or a videoconference.

In the 1990s, Internet access was expanded from the world of the military and certain educational organizations to a truly universal system. Then, content delivery networks (CDNs) like Akamai and Cloudflare democratized data caching by putting commonly requested data, such as images and videos, into data centers and servers closer to the "last mile" to the ultimate users. Finally, Amazon, Microsoft, and others built cloud-computing data centers that put artificial intelligence, video editing, and other computationally intensive projects closer to last-mile users.

Connections between nodes are designed around delivering as much data as possible, rather than delivering data consistently or with minimal delay.

But there's still one final stage of democratization that hasn't happened—the democratization of the paths through which data is routed. The Internet connects hundreds of millions of nodes, but the actual performance of the paths connecting these nodes varies wildly, even in major cities. Connections between nodes are designed around delivering as much data as possible, rather than delivering data consistently or with minimal delay.

To use the analogy of a highway: Imagine you're in the middle of a road trip from Los Angeles to Chicago, and a prolonged blizzard is raging in the Rocky Mountains. While driving through Denver would typically be the most direct (and quickest) route, the blizzard will slow you down at best, or at worst result in an accident. Instead, it might make more sense to detour through Dallas. In doing so, you would be responding to the actual current conditions of the route, rather than relying on what their capabilities should be.

Democratized network elements wouldn't necessarily choose the best route based on the lowest cost or highest capacity. Instead, as Google Maps, Waze, and other navigation and route-planning apps do for drivers, a fully democratized Internet would route data along the pathway with the best performance and stability. In other words, the route with the most throughput or the least number of hops would not be automatically prioritized.

Cloudy Connections 

Many people got a crash course in remote work and videoconference meetings during the pandemic. If you're one such individual, you've almost certainly been stuck in at least one stuttering or lagging call. Video calls and other real-time applications demonstrate the ways in which the Internet's current infrastructure is ill-equipped to handle them.

Image of two people with a blue line inbetween filled with spaced yellow dots and blue boxes

Latency is simple to explain: The little bundles of data called packets take longer than expected to get from sender to receiver. Latency is unavoidable—signals take time to travel over any distance—but additional latency is undesirable. One common source of unwanted latency is a router along a signal's path that's clogged with too many data packets trying to get to different destinations at the same time.

Image of two people with a blue line inbetween filled with unevenly spaced yellow dots and blue boxes

Jitter is to latency as acceleration is to speed. Just as acceleration indicates a change in speed, jitter is a change in the average latency of a sequence of signal transmissions. When data packets take varying amounts of time to get from sender to receiver in a video call, it can cause the other person's video to begin a cycle of stuttering, freezing, and suddenly speeding up momentarily.

Image of two people with a blue line inbetween filled with yellow dots spaced on top and below the blue line and blue boxes

Sometimes, data packets can just vanish. They may be routed to the wrong destination, or, in a wireless transmission, they may be blocked by an unexpected obstruction. Receivers try to anticipate a certain amount of packet loss by sending redundant data packets, but if the rate of loss is too great, a video can freeze, or worse, cut out entirely.

The traditional emphasis on pushing more data through the network ignores all the things that cause latency—issues like instability, geographic distance, or circuitous paths. This is why you can have a Wi-Fi connection of 100 megabits per second and still have a choppy Zoom call. When that happens, the network elements connecting you to the others in your call aren't delivering a consistent performance.

Internet routing often takes circuitous paths—following national borders, mountain ranges, and more—just as driving cross-country often requires several highways. Even worse, ISP and carrier networks don't know what exists beyond themselves, and as they pass packets to one another, they often backtrack. The last mile in particular—akin to pulling off the interstate and onto local roads—is thorny, as traffic changes hands between carriers based on cost, politics, and ownership. It's this indirect routing, networks' lack of awareness of the entire Internet, and last-mile inconsistency that make delivering data with minimal delay extremely difficult.

A better solution is to reroute data to the path with the best performance at the moment. This may sound simple enough in theory, but it can be complicated to implement for a few reasons.

For one, the emergence of Netflix and other video-streaming platforms over the past 20 years has tended to impede real-time applications. Because such platforms prioritize putting often-requested data closer to network edges, these networks have become less conducive to latency-sensitive video calls and online games. At the same time, while ISPs have advertised—and provided—faster upload and download speeds over time, established network infrastructures have only become more entrenched. It's a perfect case of the adage "If all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail."

A more significant problem is that ISPs and CDNs have no practical control over data after it's been routed through their networks. Just because you pay a particular ISP for service doesn't mean that every request you make stays confined to the parts of the network they control. In fact, more often than not, requests don't.

One operator might route data along an optimal path in its own network, and transfer the data to another operator's network, with no idea that the second operator's network is currently clogged. What operators need is an eye in the sky to coordinate around potential and emerging delays that they themselves might not be aware of. That's one aspect of what Subspace does.

In essence, Subspace has created its own real-time mapping of Internet traffic and conditions, similar to the way Waze maps traffic on roads and highways. And like Waze, which uses the information it gathers to reroute people based on the current traffic conditions, Subspace can do the same with Internet traffic, seeing beyond any one portion controlled by a particular operator.

Subspace uses custom global routers and routing systems, as well as dedicated fiber mesh networks, to provide alternative pathways for routes that, for one reason or another, tend to suffer from latency more than most. This hardware has been installed inside more than 100 data-center facilities worldwide. An IT administrator can easily arrange to route outgoing traffic through the Subspace network and thus get that traffic to its destination sooner than the traditional public domain name system (DNS) could manage.

In essence, Subspace has created its own real-time mapping of Internet traffic and conditions, similar to the way Waze maps traffic on roads and highways.

Subspace uses custom software to direct the traffic around any roadblocks that may lie between it and its target destination. In real time, the software takes network measurements of latency (in milliseconds), jitter (in latency variation), and packet loss (in the number of successfully delivered data packets within a time interval) on all possible paths. Whenever there is an unusual or unexpected latency spike—what we like to call "Internet weather"—the software automatically reroutes traffic across the entire network as needed.

Enterprises have tried to avoid bad Internet weather by building private networks using technologies such as SD-WAN (software-defined wide area networking) and MPLS (multiprotocol label switching). However, these methods work only when an entire workforce is reporting to a handful of centralized offices. If large numbers of employees are working from home, each home has to be treated as a branch office, making the logistics too complex and costly.

Besides random bad weather, there are some traffic problems on the public Internet that arise as side effects of certain security measures. Take the act of vandalism known as a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack, in which malicious actors flood servers with packets in order to overload the systems. It's a common scourge of multiplayer games. To thwart such attacks, the industry standard "DDoS scrubbing" technique attempts to separate malicious traffic from "safe" traffic. However, getting traffic to a scrubbing center often means routing it through hairpin twists and turns, detours that can add upwards of 100 milliseconds in latency.

Subspace instead protects against DDoS attacks by acting as a traffic filter itself, without changing the path that packets take or in any way adding latency. In the last two years, we estimate that Subspace has already prevented hundreds of DDoS attacks on multiplayer games.

The tricks that helped the Internet grow in its early decades are no longer delivering the expected bang for their buck, as people now demand more from networks than just bandwidth. Just pushing large volumes of data through the network can no longer sustain innovation.

The Internet instead needs stable, direct, speed-of-light communication, delivered by a dedicated network. Until now, we've been limited to working with large companies to address the particular network needs they might have. However, we've recently made our network available to any application developer in an effort to give any Internet application more network performance.

With this new, improved Internet, people won't suffer through choppy Zoom calls. Surgeons performing telemedicine won't be cut off in mid-suture. And the physical, augmented, virtual-realities-merging metaverse will at last become possible.

This article appears in the November 2021 print issue as "The Internet's Coming Sunny Days."

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
latency networks video conferencing internet
Bayan Towfiq
The Conversation (2)
Thomas Kaminski 05 Nov, 2021
LS

Another area of communications requiring low-latency networks is virtual music jamming over long distances. For example, jazz musicians have a general rule that the group must be located in about a 10 meter diameter circle (unless headphones and electrical music distribution is used) to keep latency under 30 milliseconds. A group of us explored how to configure virtual jamming and published the talk on IEEE.tv here: https://ieeetv.ieee.org/video/virtual-music-jamming-with-low-latency-networked-systems

What we found is that it is very difficult to get consistent delays across a variety of ISPs with the cable modem based companies worse that the fiber based companies. However, even gigabit fiber had delays that were under 10 milliseconds nominally but stretched out to 50 or more milliseconds at odd times. No amount of customer support contact could resolve the delayed issues. What often had to occur to get low latency was custom router tuning to short-path the nominal routes.

Standard TCP/IP and UDP/IP routing protocols could perhaps be improved to use spatial diversity to decrease delay, rather than increase bandwidth as is sometimes done now. Perhaps new coding techniques that allowed graceful degradation of hte audio content could be applied to the music transmission. It is an area with many problems to be solved.

Anjan Saha 01 Nov, 2021
M

Internet is the silver lining for everybody without boundaries & freedom from all kinds hassle. Internet applications and networks are being crowded with constantly increasing Users ,IIOT & IOT Data Transfer through edge computing Routers . Lack of Infrastructure in Rural Power Project site is alleviated by ISP

Fiber Optic link for fast

& easy communication.

Thanks to new technology like 5G Mobile communications

Which will reduce Latency and enhance Data Transfer. Internet has Improved the Quality of life for Rural Areas from entertainment to financial transactions.

Internet access should be free from hacking and malicious software

with high security.

4 large military vehicles on a dirt road. The third carries a red container box. Hovering above them in a blue sky is a large drone.
A hand over a glowing tablet with floating icons in between.
An in flight picture of a single wing drone made out of balsa wood with batteries on one end and a propeller on the other
Topic Type Semiconductors Analysis

Are Homemade CPUs Alibaba’s Bid For Independence?

China's tech giants are striving for autonomy from U.S. chipsets

5 min read
​A photograph of a computer motherboard. In the center is a relatively large chip with Chinese lettering and the number 710

A view of the ARM-structure server processor Yitian 710, developed by Alibaba.

Barcroft Media/Getty Images
china custom cpus risc-v baidu huawei alibaba

China has taken another step toward semiconductor independence with Alibaba announcing the design of a 5-nanometer technology server chip that is based on Arm Ltd.'s latest instruction set architecture.

But, impressive as that feat is, an even more significant chip design development by the Chinese tech giant may be making available the source code to a RISC-V CPU core its own engineers designed. This means other companies can use it in their own processor designs—and escape architecture license fees. (The company made both announcements at its annual cloud convention in its home city of Hangzhou last month.)

Keep Reading ↓ Show less
Robotics News Type Topic

GITAI’s Autonomous Robot Arm Finds Success on ISS

Japanese startup working towards autonomous robots that can do useful work inside and outside the space station

3 min read
A white robot arm assembles hexagonal solar panels inside of a test model of an ISS airlock
gitai iss space space robots robotics

Late last year, Japanese robotics startup GITAI sent their S1 robotic arm up to the International Space Station as part of a commercial airlock extension module to test out some useful space-based autonomy. Everything moves pretty slowly on the ISS, so it wasn't until last month that NASA astronauts installed the S1 arm and GITAI was able to put the system through its paces—or rather, sit in comfy chairs on Earth and watch the arm do most of its tasks by itself, because that's the dream, right?

The good news is that everything went well, and the arm did everything GITAI was hoping it would do. So what's next for commercial autonomous robotics in space? GITAI's CEO tells us what they're working on.

Keep Reading ↓ Show less
Computing Whitepaper

Using the exida Component Reliability Database for New Product Design and Development

Component reliability database takes FMEDAs to a new level of efficiency and accuracy

1 min read
type:whitepaper exida type:upcoming

Failure Modes, Effects, and Diagnostics Analysis (FMEDA) set the standard for calculating safety and reliability of automatic protection systems to IEC61508. FMEDA results, however, are only as good as the failure rate data that is used to create them. A new component reliability database (CRD) overcomes limitations and improves accuracy.

Trending Stories

The most-read stories on IEEE Spectrum right now