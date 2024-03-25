Inkjets Are for More Than Just Printing

Phillip W. Barth is a core team member at SmallTech Consulting , which consults on mini-, micro-, and nanoscale engineering projects. He was previously at Agilent Labs and HP Labs, where he conducted research and development on a wide variety of systems for medical, analytical, and other applications. He is the inventor or coinventor on 54 U.S. patents.

Leslie A. Field founded and leads SmallTech Consulting. She specializes in microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), nanotechnology, and microfluidics, and has 53 U.S. patents at last count. She was previously at Agilent Labs and HP Labs, where she played a key role in starting the HP Labs’ micromechanics group and led work to improve inkjet refill for large-format printers. Field is also a lecturer in electrical engineering at Stanford University, where she teaches a graduate course on engineering and climate change. In 2022, she founded Bright Ice Initiative, a climate-action nonprofit that focuses on retarding the melt of glacial ice.