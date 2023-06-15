IEEE Spectrum
Connect with Engineers Worldwide Through the IEEE App

Join communities, meetups, and events based on interests and location

2 min read
hands holding a smartphone with IEEE mobile app on the screen
iStock/IEEE Spectrum
ieee products servicesieee appclimate changeeducationIEEE Xploretechnical standardsIEEE collabratec

If you work from home or have relocated to a new city, it can be more difficult to network with other engineers and the global technology community. The IEEE app can help. More than 1 million people are already using it.

One of its many features is connecting members with other app users who have similar interests or affiliations, or live nearby. The app lets users schedule, manage, and join meetups virtually.

All the app’s personalized features require permission from users to share their information.

The app also lets members stay up to date with news, access their IEEE subscriptions, and find research papers.

Networking made easy

One popular way to network with others is at IEEE events. The app can recommend upcoming conferences and meetings based on your interests and location. Or you can use the event-finder feature, which filters the search results by location, date, and topic. The app provides the name of the event, its duration, and location, as well as whether the meeting is in person, virtual, or a combination of in person and online. Users can add events to their calendar or bookmark them.

The IEEE Collabratec networking platform is accessible through the app. Members can join communities established around technical interests; geographic locations; companies; universities; and IEEE groups, regions, sections, and societies.

Get news feeds, access subscriptions, and find research papers

To keep users up to date with tech news, the app includes feeds from IEEE news outlets including IEEE Spectrum and The Institute.

Users also can access their IEEE publication subscriptions and either download the publications or read them on their mobile device.

Under the app’s Discover menu, users can find trusted research published in the IEEE Xplore Digital Library, learn about technical standards, and check out hundreds of continuing education courses.

Members also can keep up to date on what technical solutions IEEE and its members are working on to address the climate crisis.

From the IEEE President’s Corner, members can read updates and information from Saifur Rahman, and they can follow him on social media.

You can download the IEEE app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play.

