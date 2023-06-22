IEEE Spectrum
Advance Your Skills in Wireless Communication Technologies

Courses cover cellular networks and service architecture

1 min read
illustration of different wireless technologies connected with white lines
iStock
IEEE Communication SocietyIEEE collabrateceducationieee coursesieee newsieee products servicestelecommunicationstype:tiwireless technologies

Wireless communication has impacted many facets of our lives, including health care, entertainment, and environmental protection. Technological advancements have improved efficiency of work and play, by speeding up communications and streamlining our lives.

To help wireless communication professionals stay up to date on developments in the field, the IEEE Communications Society is offering online courses on IEEE Collabratec from 13 September to 11 October.

The intensive wireless communications course series is designed to provide engineers with a knowledge base of wireless technology and help teams communicate more effectively. Two sessions were scheduled for this year, and two more for next year.

The society worked with subject-matter experts to develop the educational materials and identify key areas including:

  • Fundamentals of wireless communications.
  • RF engineering, propagation, antennas, and signal processing.
  • Wireless access technologies.
  • Network and service architecture.
  • Network management and security.
  • Facilities infrastructure, standards, and regulations.
  • Emerging paradigms and services.

Feedback from professionals in wireless communication

“The concepts are well presented,” says Kung Chi Cinnati Loi, an IEEE senior member who participated in a recent session. “Many times the instructor gave commonly acceptable guidelines.”

Hudson Dye, an IEEE student member, says the course he took was “good for someone with a little bit of prior knowledge of electrical engineering,” and it “did not require an extensive background in wireless communications.”

IEEE Life Member Ravi Iyer says he enjoyed the way the instructor taught the course: “I was impressed with his breadth of knowledge and his ability to explain the concepts.”

How to register

Registration for the September–October session is now open. Prices are listed on the IEEE Collabratec website.

If a large team of employees from a company wants to attend, flexible pricing options are available. One member of the team needs to contact an IEEE account specialist for more information and to register.

