Hundreds of Resources Highlighted During IEEE Education Week

Courses covered climate change, AI, 3D printing, and more

3 min read
group of people sitting in chairs and talking on stage

The IEEE Education Week events hosted by the IEEE Sri Lanka Section featured panel discussions, talks, and workshops that attracted hundreds of university students and teachers.

IEEE Sri Lanka Section
IEEE members across the globe celebrated IEEE Education Week from 2 to 8 April. The annual event highlights educational opportunities provided by more than 75 IEEE operating units, regions, sections, and technical societies.

This year it included events, online resources, and special offers on educational products and services. The week culminated with an online quiz that awarded more than 200 digital badges to participants who correctly answered questions about IEEE educational offerings.

“IEEE Education Week shows the collective impact IEEE has on lifelong learning and education at every level,” says Jamie Moesch, managing director of IEEE Educational Activities. “From preuniversity STEM programs and university offerings to continuing professional education courses and tutorials, IEEE Education Week highlights the many ways to engage with education across the enterprise. The week was about bringing these resources together in one place and making sure our members and volunteers know about all of the amazing educational opportunities available to them.”

“Thanks to our partnership with IEEE Technical Activities and its many societies and councils, IEEE Education Week was able to showcase resources for our members that can help them enhance their skills and get ahead of the curve in the ever-changing landscape of engineering and technology,” says Rabab Ward, vice president of IEEE Educational Activities.

On-demand events on the climate, AI, and 3D printing

IEEE Education Week was a great way to highlight the easy-to-use, free resources available for members to help inspire and teach the next generation about engineering.

Below are a few of the events held, most of which are accessible for on-demand access:

child sitting at a chair with a smartphone in hand connected to red wires and laptopA preuniversity student explores various technical experiments showcased at a technical exhibition offered during an IEEE Education Week event hosted by the IEEE Sri Lanka Section.IEEE Sri Lanka Section

IEEE Sri Lanka Section attracts hundreds of attendees

A live, in-person two-day event presented by the IEEE Sri Lanka Section was the first of its kind and one of this year’s most successful and largest celebrations. Lakshan Madhushanka, the section’s student activities chair, helped organize and guide a team of more than 50 IEEE volunteers, who represented all 21 student branches in the country. Hundreds of university students and teachers attended the event, which featured panel discussions and workshops.

Lesson plans, on-demand webinars, and continuing education

The IEEE Education Week website highlights resources shared by IEEE organizational units. They include:

“Education is the foundation for a successful future and should never be taken for granted,” says Chi-Un “Leon” Lei, chair of the IEEE Region 10 Educational Activities committee. “IEEE Educational Activities offers its members the means to excel in advancing technologies and communities. The IEEE Education Week Ambassador Program helps to provide every member in the region the necessary support to embrace opportunities for learning and personal development.”

Planning underway for next year

Next year’s IEEE Education Week is scheduled for 14 to 20 April.

Check out the IEEE Education Week video to learn more about the annual event and how to get involved.

Follow updates on social media via #EducationAtIEEE and sign up for email updates at educationweek.ieee.org.

