IEEE Spectrum
FOR THE TECHNOLOGY INSIDER

Topics

AerospaceArtificial IntelligenceBiomedicalComputingConsumer ElectronicsEnergyHistory of TechnologyRoboticsSemiconductorsSensorsTelecommunicationsTransportation

Sections

FeaturesNewsOpinionCareersDIYEngineering Resources

More

Special ReportsExplainersPodcastsVideosNewslettersTop Programming LanguagesRobots Guide

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe InstituteTI Archive

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe InstituteTI Archive

IEEE Spectrum

About UsContact UsReprints & PermissionsAdvertising

Follow IEEE Spectrum

Support IEEE Spectrum

IEEE Spectrum is the flagship publication of the IEEE — the world’s largest professional organization devoted to engineering and applied sciences. Our articles, podcasts, and infographics inform our readers about developments in technology, engineering, and science.
Join IEEE
Subscribe
JOIN IEEESIGN IN
Close

Access Thousands of Articles — Completely Free

Create an account and get exclusive content and features: Save articles, download collections, and talk to tech insiders — all free! For full access and benefits, join IEEE as a paying member.

The InstituteTopicTypeCareersNews

New AI-Powered Platform Aids Telecom Product Designers

IEEE DiscoveryPoint offers access to millions of documents

2 min read
A man and woman in a data center. He holds a laptop while they confer.
iStockphoto

Engineers designing communications products need access to information—the latest research, lists of parts and components, and technical standards to help ensure that their design will work seamlessly with others. But tracking down resources across multiple websites can be time-consuming, and the material might not be relevant or the sources could be questionable.

The new IEEE DiscoveryPoint for Communications platform aims to solve those problems by providing one-stop access to searchable, curated content from trusted sources on just about any telecommunications topic. Its library contains more than 1 million full-text research documents; 10,000 technical standards; 8,000 online courses; 400 ebook titles; 18 million parts and various solutions from manufacturers and distributors; and 1,100 industry and product news bulletins, blogs, and white papers.

The documents come from reputable organizations including AT&T, the IEEE Xplore Digital Library, F5 Networks, the International Telecommunication Union, River Publishers, Qualcomm, Verizon, and SMPTE.

“There’s nothing on the market right now that fully supports the workflow of the design engineer and that delivers all the information needed in one place,” says Mark Barragry, senior product manager for corporate markets at IEEE Global Products and Marketing.

In designing IEEE DiscoveryPoint, Barragry says, “We reconstructed the work process of a product design engineer and put together a set of resources that meet all the information needs they would have during a standard product-development cycle.”

Significant Resources

IEEE has a wealth of content for telecom designers, Barragry says. IEEE publishes nine of the 10 most-cited journals in telecommunications. More than 40 percent of U.S. patents related to telecommunications cite an IEEE publication. The organization also sponsors more than 7,000 conferences that focus on communications, networking, and broadcast technologies. And the IEEE Standards Association has developed more than 900 standards related to communications, including the popular IEEE 802.11 WiFi standard.

Barragry adds that design engineers who tested the platform before launch said they liked that it came from IEEE, a trusted source.

Search Algorithm

The subscription-based product’s intuitive search engine saves users time because it zeroes in on key concepts related to the topic they’re searching for. To get started, the user types a word, phrase, concept, the name of an author or company, or another term into the search bar. The search engine’s ranking algorithm analyzes the full text and the metadata of the documents to find relevant material.

The results are organized into channels and categorized by type of material, such as research papers, standards, books, or industry news. For each search result, a machine-learning feature examines the document and generates a short summary of key points, which get highlighted in the document.

Search results can be sorted by relevance or by time period, starting with the previous 90 days and going as far back as 10 years for journals and five years for conferences. The results also can be grouped, for example, by a publication’s name. Searches can be saved, and users can bookmark documents.

IEEE DiscoveryPoint also recommends content based on an automated analysis of the user’s reading activity during the previous 30 days. Users can set up email alerts for new content that fits their search criteria.

In one testimonial about IEEE DiscoveryPoint, a director of technology development said, “I really appreciated the thought that went into this product. It’s an unmet need for people like me.”

The subscription price is based on the size of the organization and how many engineers and technical professionals will be using it. To request a demo, complete this form.

From Your Site Articles
IEEE Xplore digital libraryeducationieee discoverypointieee products servicespublicationsresearchstandardstelecommunications
The Conversation (0)
A cube made up of silver spheres.
A glass of water with a white upright disk sitting on its lip. Behind the glass are four bottles of clear liquid.
A collection of colorful cancer awareness ribbons

Get unlimited IEEE Spectrum access

Become an IEEE member and get exclusive access to more stories and resources, including our vast article archive and full PDF downloads
Get access to unlimited IEEE Spectrum content
Network with other technology professionals
Establish a professional profile
Create a group to share and collaborate on projects
Discover IEEE events and activities
Join and participate in discussions
History of TechnologyTopicTypeFeatureSemiconductorsConsumer Electronics

​How a Design Battle Between Chip Engineers Led to Polaroid’s Revolutionary SX-70 Camera

An almost Machiavellian plot pitted Fairchild against Texas Instruments

15 min read
polaroid sx-70 camera, silver with brown leather, open on white surface
Thomas Backa

In one corner stood the defending champion, Texas Instruments. In the other stood the challenger, Fairchild Semiconductor. The referee, judge, promoter, and only spectator was Polaroid. In contention was the contract for the electronics of Polaroid’s secret project—a pioneering product introduced in 1972 as the SX-70, a camera eventually purchased by millions of people.

As the embodiment of truly automated instant photography, the SX-70 fulfilled a long-held dream of Edwin Land, founder of Polaroid Corp., Cambridge, Mass. Vital to this “point and shoot” capability was a new film—one that would develop while exposed to light and so eliminate the tear-away covers of previous Polaroid films. Also vital were sophisticated electronics to control all single lens reflex (SLR) camera functions, including flashbulb selection, exposure control, mirror positioning, start of print development, and ejection of print. These circuits were divided into three modules, one each for motor, exposure and logic, and flash control. At the final count, some 400 transistors were used.

Keep Reading ↓Show less