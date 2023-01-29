Roboticists Want to Give You a Third Arm

Dario Farina (IEEE Fellow) holds the Chair in Neurorehabilitation Engineering and is a professor in the department of bioengineering of Imperial College London. His research focuses on biosignal processing and modeling, neural control of movement, and neurorehabilitation technologies.

Etienne Burdet is professor of human robotics at Imperial College London. He uses an integrative approach of neuroscience and robotics to investigate human sensorimotor control and to design efficient interfaces for daily-living technology and neurorehabilitation.

Carsten Mehring is professor of neurobiology and neurotechnology at the University of Freiburg, in Germany. His research combines experimental and theoretical approaches to investigate motor control and brain-machine interfaces.