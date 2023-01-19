The Lisa Was Apple’s Best Failure

Hansen Hsu is a historian and sociologist of technology, and curator of the Computer History Museum's Software History Center. He works at the intersection of the histories of personal computing, graphical user interfaces, object-oriented programming, and software engineering. Hsu received his Ph.D. in Science and Technology Studies from Cornell University in 2015, with a dissertation titled "The Appsmiths: Community, Identity, Affect and Ideology Among Cocoa Developers from NeXT to iPhone." Previously, he worked at Apple, Inc. from 1999 to 2005, where he contributed to releases of Mac OS X from the public beta through 10.4 as a Quality Assurance Engineer for the Cocoa framework group. Hsu received his B.S. degree in electrical engineering and computer science from the University of California, Berkeley in 1999 and his master's degree in history from the State University of New York, Stony Brook, in 2007.