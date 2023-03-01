The March 2023 issue of IEEE Spectrum is here!

Close bar
IEEE Spectrum
FOR THE TECHNOLOGY INSIDER

Topics

AerospaceArtificial IntelligenceBiomedicalComputingConsumer ElectronicsEnergyHistory of TechnologyRoboticsSemiconductorsSensorsTelecommunicationsTransportation

Sections

FeaturesNewsOpinionCareersDIYThe Big PictureEngineering Resources

More

Special ReportsCollectionsExplainersPodcastsVideosNewslettersTop Programming LanguagesRobots Guide

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe InstituteTI Archive

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe InstituteTI Archive

IEEE Spectrum

About UsContact UsReprints & PermissionsAdvertising

Follow IEEE Spectrum

Support IEEE Spectrum

IEEE Spectrum is the flagship publication of the IEEE — the world’s largest professional organization devoted to engineering and applied sciences. Our articles, podcasts, and infographics inform our readers about developments in technology, engineering, and science.
Join IEEE
Subscribe
JOIN IEEESIGN IN
Close

Access Thousands of Articles — Completely Free

Create an account and get exclusive content and features: Save articles, download collections, and talk to tech insiders — all free! For full access and benefits, join IEEE as a paying member.

TopicMagazineArticleTypeHistory of TechnologyMarch 2023

Smalltalk Blew Steve Jobs’s Mind

Its graphical user interface inspired change at Apple’s core

1 min read
A screenshot of a bitmapped and mostly grayscale computer desktop with text in multiple windows and a cartoon of a leprechaun.

Smalltalk-78 had a graphical user interface that greatly impressed Steve Jobs when he saw it demoed in 1979.

Hansen Hsu/Computer History Museum
ApplePast ForwardSteve JobsXerox Altographical user interfaceobject-oriented programmingsmalltalksoftware historytype:departments

Late in 1979,Steve Jobs and other colleagues from Apple visited the Xerox Palo Alto Research Center (PARC). There they were introduced to the experimental Alto computer and the Smalltalk language and computing environment, developed by Alan Kay’s Learning Research Group. Smalltalk was a breakthrough in object-oriented programming, an approach that’s used in many of the most popular programming languages today. During his visit, Jobs was taken with Smalltalk’s graphical user interface, and it reshaped his subsequent approach at Apple. This screen capture from the version of Smalltalk demoed for Jobs shows a critical moment that impressed him. Dan Ingalls, one of the developers of Smalltalk, was able to change the user interface live, switching the appearance of selected text from white text on a black background to a bounding rectangular box (as in the upper left window). More recently, Ingalls created the Smalltalk Zoo, a collection of Smalltalk emulators that you can run in your browser to experience for yourself Jobs’s aha moment. For more on the history of Smalltalk and the Alto, see “50 Years Later, We’re Still Living in the Xerox Alto’s World.”

Part of a continuing serieslooking at historical artifacts that embrace the boundless potential of technology.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
ApplePast ForwardSteve JobsXerox Altographical user interfaceobject-oriented programmingsmalltalksoftware historytype:departments
The Conversation (0)
Photo of IEEE President Saifur Rahman.
The Institute

IEEE President’s Note: Making IEEE a Force for Change

3 min read
A black and white photo of a vertical computer display and keyboard and mouse on a desk, with the computer itself under the desk.
History of TechnologyTopicMagazineTypeFeatureMarch 2023

50 Years Later, We’re Still Living in the Xerox Alto’s World

12 min read
Illustration of wireframe nuclear reactors and electricity pylons with a yellow cast and blue triangles.
EnergyTopicTypeNews

Ukraine’s Clashing Atomic Fuel Dilemmas

6 min read