Didem Gürdür Broo is an assistant professor in the department of information technology at Uppsala University, in Sweden. She leads the Cyber-physical Systems Lab, directing research on data-centric methods and implementations for designing sustainable and human-centric intelligent systems, such as collaborative robots, autonomous vehicles, and smart cities. She holds a Ph.D. in mechatronics from Sweden’s Royal Institute of Technology. Prior to her current position, she was a Marie Skłodowska-Curie Fellow at Stanford University and worked as a research associate at the University of Cambridge.