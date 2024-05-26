Do We Dare Use Generative AI for Mental Health?

Casey Sackett is the chief technology officer at Woebot Health. He is passionate about using math and software to improve lives, and has used his senior leadership positions at tech companies including Samasource and Alt12 Apps to help reduce poverty in Africa and improve women’s health. He holds three bachelor’s degrees from MIT in mathematics, philosophy, and management science.

Devin Harper is Woebot Health’s director of AI. He has been leading teams building artificial intelligence solutions for a decade, spanning many applications of AI across natural-language processing, computer vision, and speech recognition. Prior to his tenure with Woebot Health, Devin led engineering teams within the IBM Watson ecosystem. He made the jump into AI software after completing a Ph.D. in physics from the University of Michigan.