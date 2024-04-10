Juan Chulilla is a cofounder of Red Team Shield S.L., a company dedicated to developing defense solutions against weaponized commercial drones. He is a past winner of the NATO SHAPE Serge Lazareff Award and Medal and has consulted with the European Defense Agency (EDA) and the Joint Concept Development Center of the Spanish Armed Forces Joint Staff (CCDC-EMAD) in the fields of weaponized drones and dual-use technologies. Dr. Chulilla teaches courses on counter-drone systems and research at various institutions. He is also a podcaster and writer on transformation and disruption in defense, having written on small drones, battlefield management, and the application of AI in processing unstructured data.