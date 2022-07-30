The Fall and Rise of Russian Electronic Warfare

Bryan Clark is a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute and director of the Institute’s Center for Defense Concepts and Technology. He is an expert in electronic warfare, naval operations, autonomous systems, military competitions, and war-gaming. Earlier in his career, Clark was special assistant to the U.S. chief of naval operations and director of his commander’s action group, where he led development of U.S. Navy strategy and implemented new initiatives in electromagnetic spectrum operations, undersea warfare, expeditionary operations, and in personnel and readiness management.