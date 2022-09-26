IEEE Spectrum
FOR THE TECHNOLOGY INSIDER

Topics

AerospaceArtificial IntelligenceBiomedicalComputingConsumer ElectronicsEnergyHistory of TechnologyRoboticsSemiconductorsSensorsTelecommunicationsTransportation

Sections

FeaturesNewsOpinionCareersDIYThe Big PictureEngineering Resources

More

Special ReportsCollectionsExplainersPodcastsVideosNewslettersTop Programming LanguagesRobots Guide

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe InstituteTI Archive

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe InstituteTI Archive

IEEE Spectrum

About UsContact UsReprints & PermissionsAdvertising

Follow IEEE Spectrum

Support IEEE Spectrum

IEEE Spectrum is the flagship publication of the IEEE — the world’s largest professional organization devoted to engineering and applied sciences. Our articles, podcasts, and infographics inform our readers about developments in technology, engineering, and science.
Join IEEE
Subscribe
JOIN IEEESIGN IN
Close

Access Thousands of Articles — Completely Free

Create an account and get exclusive content and features: Save articles, download collections, and talk to tech insiders — all free! For full access and benefits, join IEEE as a paying member.

EnergyTopicTypeNews

Converting Coal Power Plants to Nuclear Gains Steam

A U.S. Department of Energy report identifies over 300 coal plants that could be swapped over

3 min read
illustration of a building concept

This illustration shows TerraPower’s Wyoming project, which aims to retrofit an existing coal plant with a sodium fast reactor.

TerraPower

On a planet aspiring to become carbon neutral, the once-stalwart coal power plant is an emerging anachronism.

It is true that, in much of the developing world, coal-fired capacity continues to grow. But in every corner of the globe, political and financial pressures are mounting to bury coal in the past. In the United States, coal’s share of electricity generation has plummeted since its early 2000s peak; 28 percent of U.S. coal plants are planned to shutter by 2035.

As coal plants close, they leave behind empty building shells and scores of lost jobs. Some analysts have proposed a solution that, on the surface, seems almost too elegant: turning old coal plants into nuclear power plants.

On 13 September, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) released a report suggesting that, in theory, over 300 former and present coal power plants could be converted to nuclear. Such a conversion has never been done, but the report is another sign that the idea is gaining momentum—if with the slow steps of a baby needing decades to learn to walk.

“A lot of communities that may have not traditionally been looking at advanced nuclear, or nuclear energy in general, are now being incentivized to look at it,” says Victor Ibarra Jr., an analyst at the Nuclear Innovation Alliance think tank, who wasn’t involved with the DOE study.

Conversion backers say the process has benefits for everybody involved. Plant operators might save on costs, with transmission lines, cooling towers, office buildings, and roads already in place. Once-coal-dependent communities might gain jobs and far better air quality.

“I think it’s something that people have been talking about for a while,” says Patrick White, project manager at the Nuclear Innovation Alliance.

DOE analysts screened 349 retired and 273 still-operating coal-plant sites across the United States. They filtered out sites that were retired earlier than 2012, sites that weren’t operated by utilities, and sites deemed unsuitable for nuclear reactors (such as plants in disaster-prone or high-population-density areas). That left 157 recently retired and 237 operating sites that could—in theory—house nuclear reactors.

Not all of these remaining coal plants are perfect fits, however. Most nuclear plants around the world today are large light-water reactors, with capacities well over a gigawatt—quite a bit more than typical coal plants. Large reactors need consistent and prolific water sources to cool themselves, something not every old coal plant can provide. DOE analysts flagged only 35 recently retired and 96 operating coal sites that could house a large light-water reactor within half a mile.

But in the future, not all reactors might be so large. Many still-speculative small modular reactor designs might deliver just a few hundred megawatts. (In Hainan, China, Linglong One—the world’s first small modular reactor plant—is now under construction.) Depending on the design, these could be cooled with less water or even air, making them far more feasible fits for coal sites. DOE analysts found 125 recently retired and 190 operating sites that could house such small reactors.

Either option will be an uphill battle. In the United States, any new reactor must gain the blessing of the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), a process that can take up to five years and drive up costs in a sector already facing rising prices. Only one nuclear power plant is currently under construction in the United States, in eastern Georgia.

A specific challenge would-be-conversions must face is that the NRC’s standards—both for atmospheric pollution and for the amount of radiological material a reactor can release—are much tighter than federal standards for coal plants.

On the state level, no fewer than 12—California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Vermont—all have their own conditions restricting new nuclear construction.

Even if regulations didn’t stand in the way, coal-to-nuclear conversion has never been done. However, there is one project that has made some headway.

In Kemmerer, Wyo., nestled in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, the nuclear energy firm TerraPower plans to retrofit an existing coal plant with a sodium fast reactor. The firm is planning to start building its reactor around 2026, hoping to deliver power by decade’s end. Even so, it hasn’t attained regulatory approval just yet.

If Wyoming will be the first, there are signs that it won’t be the last. In neighboring Montana, state legislators recently approved a study for converting one coal plant to nuclear. That plant, situated in the coal mining town of Colstrip, currently faces its imminent end as nearby Oregon and Washington plan to ban coal power by 2025.

In West Virginia, once coal’s citadel, the state government eliminated its old ban on nuclear power plants. Nationally, the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act offers tax credits for nuclear projects in communities with retiring coal plants—something that will certainly increase interest in conversions.

“Are all of these sites going to get nuclear power plants? Probably not,” says White. “But is this a really good way for people to start the conversation on what are potential next steps, and where are potential sites to look at it? I think that’s a really cool opportunity.”

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
coalnuclearclimate changeenergynuclear power
{"imageShortcodeIds":[]}
The Conversation (1)
FB TS26 Sep, 2022
INDV

Instead of closing coal power plants & losing so many jobs, why not try to just make them carbon-neutral (or close to it) by just switching from burning coal to burning industrial/agricultural/forestry waste/biomass & even trash & (dried) sewage?

A round black robot vacuum with a mopping pad that can move from below the robot to above the robot and out of the way
A pattern of red triangles with some that are yellow
two drone flying in the air, one printing a 3d structure
EnergyTopicMagazineTypeFeatureTransportationAugust 2022

This Dutch City Is Road-Testing Vehicle-to-Grid Tech

Utrecht leads the world in using EVs for grid storage

10 min read
This photograph shows a car with the words “We Drive Solar” on the door, connected to a charging station. A windmill can be seen in the background.

The Dutch city of Utrecht is embracing vehicle-to-grid technology, an example of which is shown here—an EV connected to a bidirectional charger. The historic Rijn en Zon windmill provides a fitting background for this scene.

We Drive Solar

Hundreds of charging stations for electric vehicles dot Utrecht’s urban landscape in the Netherlands like little electric mushrooms. Unlike those you may have grown accustomed to seeing, many of these stations don’t just charge electric cars—they can also send power from vehicle batteries to the local utility grid for use by homes and businesses.

Debates over the feasibility and value of such vehicle-to-grid technology go back decades. Those arguments are not yet settled. But big automakers like Volkswagen, Nissan, and Hyundai have moved to produce the kinds of cars that can use such bidirectional chargers—alongside similar vehicle-to-home technology, whereby your car can power your house, say, during a blackout, as promoted by Ford with its new F-150 Lightning. Given the rapid uptake of electric vehicles, many people are thinking hard about how to make the best use of all that rolling battery power.

Keep Reading ↓Show less