Why the Next Microgrids Will Be Well Connected

Maximiliano Ferrari is an R&D staff member at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. His career includes stints at Ford Motor Co., Hewlett Packard, and Intel Corp. An IEEE member, he holds a B.S. in electrical engineering, a B.S. in physics, an M.S in power electronics, and a Ph.D. in energy science from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Ferrari’s research focuses on power electronics and control, and microgrids and protection.

Ben Ollis has been an R&D Staff member at Oak Ridge National Laboratory since 2013. Ollis, an IEEE senior member, holds a B.S. in electrical engineering and an M.S. in electrical engineering, both from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He previously worked as a planning engineer at Duke Energy and as a power-system operator with Clinton Utilities Board. He currently leads research projects focused on small- and large-scale microgrids, networked microgrids, grid resiliency, device interoperability, and novel energy-generation technologies.

Michael Starke is an electrical engineering system integrator at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, where he has worked for the past 15 years performing research in optimization, energy storage, load control, and communications in microgrids and other power systems. An IEEE senior member, he received his B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.