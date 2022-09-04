Metamaterials Could Solve One of 6G’s Big Problems

Marios Poulakis is a senior technology planning engineer at Huawei Technologies in Sweden. He received a bachelor’s degree in electrical and computer engineering from the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA) in 2006, and a master of science degree in management and economics of telecommunication networks from the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens in 2008. His doctor of engineering degree, from NTUA, was awarded in 2014. An IEEE member since 2011, he has published dozens of research articles in IEEE and other journals.