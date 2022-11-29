IEEE Spectrum
December 2022

The Transistor at 75

The past, present, and future of the modern world’s most important invention

1 min read
A photo of a birthday cake with 75 written on it.
Lisa Sheehan
LightGreen

Seventy-five years is a long time. It’s so long that most of us don’t remember a time before the transistor, and long enough for many engineers to have devoted entire careers to its use and development. In honor of this most important of technological achievements, this issue’s package of articles explores the transistor’s historical journey and potential future.

In “The First Transistor and How it Worked,” Glenn Zorpette dives deep into how the point-contact transistor came to be. Then, in “The Ultimate Transistor Timeline,” Stephen Cass lays out the device’s evolution, from the flurry of successors to the point-contact transistor to the complex devices in today’s laboratories that might one day go commercial. The transistor would never have become so useful and so ubiquitous if the semiconductor industry had not succeeded in making it small and cheap. We try to give you a sense of that scale in “The State of the Transistor.”

So what’s next in transistor technology? In less than 10 years’ time, transistors could take to the third dimension, stacked atop each other, write Marko Radosavljevic and Jack Kavalieros in “Taking Moore’s Law to New Heights.” And we asked experts what the transistor will be like on the 100th anniversary of its invention in “The Transistor of 2047.”

Meanwhile, IEEE’s celebration of the transistor’s 75th anniversary continues. The Electron Devices Society has been at it all year, writes Joanna Goodrich in The Institute, and has events planned into 2023 that you can get involved in. So go out and celebrate the device that made the modern world possible.

A man dressed in black is seen from above at the right-hand side of a white table divided into six rectangles, their longer sides running left and right of the man—that is, up and down, from the reader’s point of view. A narrow arm, framed in orange, extends from left to right down the middle of the table, crossing the rectangles; the man is working on the right-hand side of the arm, which contains electrical apparatus.
A man plugging a charger into an outlet
portrait of older woman in light blue jacket against dark gray background Info for editor if needed:
Semiconductors

A Diamond “Blanket” Can Cool the Transistors Needed for 6G

Gallium nitride transistors have struggled to handle the thermal load of high-frequency electronics

4 min read
blue mountain of crystals with an inset of molecules on a pink background
Srabanti Chowdhury/Stanford
HEMTdiamondheat management6g5gradarGaNtransistors

High-power radio-frequency electronics are a hot commodity, both figuratively and literally. The transistors needed to amplify 5G and future 6G signals are struggling to handle the thermal load, causing a bottleneck in development. Engineers in the United States and England have teamed up to demonstrate a promising solution—swaddling individual transistors in a blanket of thermally conductive diamond to keep them cool.

“Thermal issues are currently one of the biggest bottlenecks that are plaguing any kind of microelectronics,” says team lead Srabanti Chowdhury, professor of electrical engineering at Stanford University. “We asked ourselves, ‘Can we perform device cooling at the very material level without paying a penalty in electrical performance?’”

Sensors

New Contactless ECG Continuously Monitors the Heart

Millimeter-wave radar device makes electrode-less cardiovascular health tech possible

3 min read
Video still of a man lying down. A box shaped device on a pole sits above his body. To the left, a monitor displays ECG readings.

The researchers demonstrated an experimental setup for contactless ECG monitoring using millimeter-wave radar.

University of Science and Technology Of China/IEEE
ECGcontinuous monitoringJournal Watch

This article is part of our exclusive IEEE Journal Watch series in partnership with IEEE Xplore.

More than 100 years after the technology was first developed, the electrocardiogram (ECG) remains the gold standard for measuring the electrical activity of the heart. However, an ECG currently requires the attachment of electrodes to a person’s skin. Even the latest consumer technologies like the Apple Watch require the user to touch the device’s protruding “digital crown” with a finger, which forms a circuit across the user’s body, thereby enabling the measurement of electrical signals across the heart.

However, researchers in China have reported the invention of a novel ECG technology that uses millimeter-wave radar and AI to infer an ECG signal, making the system completely contactless. Should the researchers’ initial promising results bear out, the millimeter-wave tech could inspire new applications based on a reliable and uninterrupted stream of heart health data.

Semiconductors

Fourth Generation Digitizers With Easy-to-Use API

Learn about the latest generation high-performance data acquisition boards from Teledyne

1 min read
data acquisitionsignal processingteledynetype:webinar

In this webinar, we explain the design principles and operation of our fourth-generation digitizers with a focus on the application programming interface (API).

Register now for this free webinar!

