IEEE Spectrum
FOR THE TECHNOLOGY INSIDER

Topics

AerospaceArtificial IntelligenceBiomedicalComputingConsumer ElectronicsEnergyHistory of TechnologyRoboticsSemiconductorsSensorsTelecommunicationsTransportation

Sections

FeaturesNewsOpinionCareersDIYThe Big PictureEngineering Resources

More

Special ReportsCollectionsExplainersPodcastsVideosNewslettersTop Programming LanguagesRobots Guide

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe InstituteTI Archive

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe InstituteTI Archive

IEEE Spectrum

About UsContact UsReprints & PermissionsAdvertising

Follow IEEE Spectrum

Support IEEE Spectrum

IEEE Spectrum is the flagship publication of the IEEE — the world’s largest professional organization devoted to engineering and applied sciences. Our articles, podcasts, and infographics inform our readers about developments in technology, engineering, and science.
Join IEEE
Subscribe
JOIN IEEESIGN IN
Close

Special offer: Join IEEE now for 2023 and save 50%!

IEEE Members receive 12 print issues of IEEE Spectrum and enjoy PDF downloads, full access to our archive with thousands of in-depth articles, and other exclusive content and features. Join IEEE today for 2023 and save 50%!

The InstituteTopicTypeNewsTelecommunications

IEEE Xplore Adds Ericsson Technology Review to its Collection

Access cutting-edge research on communication, energy, and robotics

2 min read
blue magazine cover that reads “Ericsson Technology Review” with a graphic element on the bottom right
Ericsson
ieee products and servicestype:tiIEEE Xplore digital libraryEricsson5ginformation and communication technologyictcommunicationnetworkingbroadcast technologiescomputingpowerenergyroboticscontrol systemssignal processing

The Ericsson Technology Review is now available in the IEEE Xplore Digital Library. The monthly magazine provides insights on emerging innovations that are shaping the future of information and communication technology.

The publication, which dates back to 1924, is published by Ericsson, a multinational networking and telecommunications company based in Stockholm.

An IEEE Xplore subscription is not required to access the freely available research papers.

“IEEE is a respected organization, and Ericsson has the ambition to reach even further into the academic community and research institutes with our cutting-edge research and development,” says Erik Ekudden, the company’s chief technology officer. “We believe that IEEE Xplore is a good channel for this target group.”

The Review in IEEE Xplore includes newly published articles plus those from the magazine’s archives going back to 2020, according to Naveen Maddali, senior product manager of content partnerships for IEEE Global Products and Marketing. There are now more than 80 articles in the digital library. Topics include computing, robotics, and signal processing.

“The Ericsson Technology Review is a valuable publication for anyone using IEEE Xplore,” Maddali says. “There’s a lot of useful content on telecommunications and communications for all types of the digital library’s users.”

“Ericsson has the ambition to reach even further into the academic community and research institutes with our cutting-edge research and development. IEEE Xplore is a good channel for this target group.”

Maddali says the project was volunteer-driven. The effort was supported by Ericsson’s CTO office following an initiative by IEEE Senior Member Glenn Parsons, principal standards advisor with Ericsson Canada. He was a member of the IEEE Publication Services and Products Board and the IEEE Technical Activities Board/PSPB Products and Services Committee that developed the third-party content hosting process. Parsons suggested that Ericsson Technology Review be used to do a trial run of the new hosting process.

The journal’s articles, written by Ericsson’s researchers, cover topics including communication, networking, and broadcast technologies; computing and processing; power and energy applications; robotics and control systems; and signal processing and analysis.

Ekudden adds that with the new partnership, “Ericsson hopes to increase the understanding of important technology trends. Mobile technology, 5G, and its included technology capabilities are a vital base for the ongoing digital transformation of enterprises and society.”

IEEE Xplore contains publications from other large companies in addition to Ericsson, including the IBM Journal of Research and Development and the Bell Labs Technical Journal. Hosting the publications in IEEE Xplore aligns with IEEE’s goal of providing practical content from leading organizations to those in industry, Maddali says.

From Your Site Articles
ieee products and servicestype:tiIEEE Xplore digital libraryEricsson5ginformation and communication technologyictcommunicationnetworkingbroadcast technologiescomputingpowerenergyroboticscontrol systemssignal processing
The Conversation (0)
Several stitched-together photographs of gray three-propellered drones with metal detectors hovering just above grass
RoboticsTopicTypeNews

Metal-Detecting Drone Could Autonomously Find Landmines

3 min read
zeros and ones in a random sequence, a few brighter to look like an outline of a brain
ComputingTopicNewsType

The Move to Memory-Safe Programming

3 min read