IEEE Life Members to Hold Their First Conference

The event is designed to explore how new technologies impact senior citizens

rear view of people sitting in chairs looking at someone speaking in background
conferenceieee life membersieee news

The IEEE Life Members Committee plans to hold its first conference from 14 to 16 April in Austin, Texas.

Open to all interested technology enthusiasts, the event is centered on the theme of Evolution: Technology, Applications, and Contributions. The conference is expected to bring together technology professionals from across the globe to explore emerging technologies and how they impact senior citizens.

IEEE life members are technology innovators and pioneers, working together to mentor students, participate in educational excursions, and improve their communities. The life member designation is for those who have reached the age of 65 and have been with IEEE for such a period of time that the sum of their age and their years of membership equals or exceeds 100.

“Because IEEE life members come from all IEEE’s fields of interest and are loaded with many years of experience, we can provide an engaging conference for all ages,” says Life Member Kirpal Singh Khalsa, one of the event’s two communications cochairs.

“We want to empower and equip attendees with the knowledge and insights necessary to navigate the transformative landscape of technological advancements—deepening their understanding of how emerging technologies will shape their lives,” adds Senior Life Member Terry Branch, conference vice chair.

“Our hope is to capture the wealth of experiences from IEEE life members and provide them an opportunity to continue to contribute to the profession that has been an integral part of their lives.” —Maxine Cohen

The event will include engaging talks, interactive workshops, and panel discussions with experts from a wide variety of technology fields, organizers say, adding that speakers will share their insights and experiences, providing valuable lessons and inspiration. Scheduled speakers include Life Fellow Rodney Brooks, Senior Member Whurley, and Life Fellow John McDonald.

“Conference attendees will also have the opportunity to interact with company representatives and speakers to contribute to the design of the next generation of products and services that will be offered to senior citizens,” says Senior Life Member Mike Andrews, the conference chair. “We embrace the fact that learning never stops, that we can continue to make a difference and remain active participants in life and technology.”

Senior Life Member Maxine Cohen, the conference’s other communications cochair, adds, “Our hope is to capture the wealth of experiences from IEEE life members and provide them an opportunity to continue to contribute to the profession that has been an integral part of their lives. The conference will provide time to listen, chat, and connect with speakers, peers, and other professionals.”

Austin is home to cutting-edge technology companies, and tours are planned for conference attendees and their guests. Cohen is designing a companion program for attendees’ guests.

To register, visit the conference website.

