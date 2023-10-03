The October 2023 issue of IEEE Spectrum is here!

Happy IEEE Day!

Engineers worldwide celebrate innovation and collaboration "for a better tomorrow"

Today is IEEE Day, a global event to celebrate IEEE Members and their contributions everywhere.

Happy IEEE Day!

IEEE Day commemorates the first gathering of IEEE members to share their technical ideas in 1884.

Worldwide celebrations demonstrate the ways thousands of IEEE members in local communities join together to collaborate on ideas that leverage technology for a better tomorrow.

IEEE Day’s theme is: “Leveraging Technology for a Better Tomorrow.”

Join the celebration around the world!

Every year, IEEE members from IEEE Sections, Student Branches, Affinity groups, and Society Chapters join hands to celebrate IEEE Day. Events happen both virtually and in person. IEEE Day celebrates the first time in history when engineers worldwide gathered to share their technical ideas in 1884.

View events→

Special Activities & Offers for Members

Check out our special offers and activities for IEEE members and future members. And share these with your friends and colleagues.

View offers→

Compete in contests and win prizes!

Have some fun and compete in the photo and video contests. Get your phone and camera ready when you attend one of the events. This year we will have both Photo and Video Contests. You can submit your entries in STEM, technical, humanitarian and social categories.

View contests→

