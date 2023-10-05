IEEE Celebrates World Standards Day

Every 14 October, the international community celebrates World Standards Day, which recognizes the importance of global standards and honors the individuals and organizations engaged in advancing technological innovation through standards.
Why are standards important?
Standards touch upon almost all products, services, and technologies in use today around the globe. They help ensure connectivity, interoperability, and security so we can live, work, and communicate in easier, safer, and more sustainable ways.
Imagine a world where you can’t access the Internet, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth, where your favorite fitness tracker doesn’t exist, or where you simply can’t find the right product with trusted quality or functions. In a world without standards, we would not be able to enjoy the benefits of technological innovations or even live or work in the many ways we’re used to.
The IEEE Standards Association offers an open platform, allowing volunteers from around the globe to collaborate and explore market needs, share industry knowledge, and develop standards. Currently, IEEE SA maintains more than 2,100 standards and projects across a wide variety of industries and technologies.
IEEE Standards in action
You’ve likely interacted with technology based on dozens of standards without even knowing it. And that’s a good thing; in all aspects of our lives, standards act as support behind the scenes, helping enable new and emerging technologies to function safely, securely, and sustainably.
Here are just a few of the many IEEE Standards that help make a difference in the world.
Creating safe and secure connections:
- The IEEE 802 family of standards creates a connected framework that enables Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and many other technologies that help people and businesses communicate.
- The IEEE 11073 standards family promotes connectivity and interoperability of medical devices and computers, tablets, and phones, enabling people to communicate with their doctors.
Fostering innovation to serve people and the planet:
- The IEEE 7000 standards series promotes ethical, safe, and trusted use of technology such as artificial intelligence, helping to ensure safety and human well-being.
- The IEEE 1547 standard establishes reliable grid integration of distributed energy resources, such as solar and wind power, to support the generation of sustainable clean energy.
Addressing quality of life in urban environments:
- Smart cities can help mitigate decades of problems created by rapid urbanization. The IEEE P2784 standard offers a guide for smart city technology and planning.
- Internet of Things technologies help cities collect vast amounts of data to make better decisions about traffic control, energy use, climate, and more. Standards including IEEE 2413 offer an IoT architectural framework.
Calling all shutterbugs
In celebration of World Standards Day, IEEE SA is launching the Framing the Future of Technology for Good photo contest. Its goal is to highlight the many ways in which technology—driven by global standards—can help protect and preserve our planet.
Whether you use an expensive camera or your smartphone (both of which feature IEEE Standards), your lens can capture a powerful story. Enter the contest today and let your photos highlight the positive impact technology and standards can have on the environment. And you can win one of three US $500 cash prizes.The contest runs from 14 October through 14 December 2023. You can read the official rules, find helpful hints, and submit your photos here when the contest opens.