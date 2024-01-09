The Global Project to Make a General Robotic Brain

Sergey Levine is an Associate Professor at UC Berkeley and Research Scientist at Google. His work concerns algorithms for learning-based control, robotics, and decision making. He joined the faculty of UC Berkeley in 2016, after completing a PhD at Stanford University, a postdoc at UC Berkeley, and a year as full-time research scientist on the Google Brain team. His past research includes widely used algorithms for deep reinforcement learning, early applications of deep reinforcement learning for robotic manipulation, algorithms for meta-learning, and a variety of robotic learning results in the domains of locomotion, navigation, and dexterous manipulation.

Karol Hausman is a Staff Research Scientist at Google DeepMind and an Adjunct Professor at Stanford, where he works on robotics and machine learning. He earned his PhD from the University of Southern California, and his M.Sc. from the Technical University of Munich and the Warsaw University of Technology. His primary interest lies in enabling robots to acquire general-purpose skills in real-world environments. Recently, he has been very enthusiastic about investigating foundation models for robot decision making. When not debugging robots at Google, he co-teaches the Deep RL class at Stanford.